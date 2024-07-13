Pitso Mosimane has been without a managerial job after leaving Saudi Arabian club Abha Club at the end of last season

The South African tactician also missed out on Kaizer Chiefs' coaching job after months of being linked with the club

Briefly News outlines some of the top teams the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor can join this summer

Pitso Mosimane is rated as one of the most successful managers in Africa, and he's currently without a coaching job after parting ways with Abha Club at the end of last season.

After months of being linked with Kaizer Chiefs, the South African tactician missed out on the job with the Glamour Boys opting for Nasreddine Nabi.

Briefly News looks at the top four teams Mosimane can join this summer after missing out on Amakhosi's job.

Pitso Mosimane is currently seeking for a new managerial role after leaving Abha Club and missing out on Kaizer Chiefs' job this summer. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Teams Mosimane can join this summer

1. Nigeria

The former Bafana Bafana coach has been linked with the Super Eagles job since the West African nation parted ways with Jose Peseiro after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Ivory Coast.

Despite Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha recommending Mosimane to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), they opted for George Finidi, who later resigned after just two games in charge.

The three-time African champions need a coach, and they need a successful coach like Pitso in their dugout.

2. Al-Ittihad

Mosimane also has an option to return to the Saudi Pro League, with Al Ittihad seeking a new manager after Marcelo Gallardo's departure.

The Saudi side was in advance talks with former AC Milan mentor Stefano Pioli but failed to reach an agreement with the Italian tactician, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mosimane had previously worked with Al Ahli and Abha in the Middle Eastern nation and would be the perfect option for the People's Club.

3. AS FAR Rabat

AS FAR Rabat finished second in the Botola League last season under Nabi but lost the Tunsian mentor to Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

The Moroccan giants have been linked with several coaches, but Mosimane would be the perfect match, with Wydad AC appointing Jingles compatriot Rulani Mokwena as their new manager.

4. Lamontville Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows were on the losing side after Mamelodi Sundowns parted ways with Mokwena; the Brazilians poached their coach, Steve Komphela.

The best option for the Backheel Boys is to hire Mosimane as their new manager. He's conversant with the Premier Soccer League and can lead them to their first DStv Premiership title.

The only issue Abafana Bes'thende can have in poaching Pitso is the manager's salary demands.

Mosimane told Teboho Mokoena to leave South Africa

Briefly News previously reported on Mosimane claiming Mamelodi Sundowns would be wise to sell midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Mokoena has attracted interest from overseas clubs, while Sundowns are desperate to keep hold of the star midfielder.

