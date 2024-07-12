Kaizer Chiefs' new coach, Nasreddine Nabi, has announced the technical staff he would work alongside at the Soweto giants

The Tunisian manager has unveiled the plans he has in stock for the Glamour Boys during his time at the club

Amakhosi fans shared their views on the former AS FAR Rabat manager's comment about his ambition for their team

Kaizer Chiefs' new manager, Nasreddine Nabi, has disclosed his ambitions for the Soweto giants ahead of the 2024-25 season in the Premier Soccer League.

The Tunisian tactician unveiled the technical team he would work with at Amakhosi for next season.

The new technical staff consist of Khalil Ben Youssef (first assistant coach), Fernando Da Cruz (second assistant coach), Ilyes Mzoughi (goalkeeper coach), and Safi Majdi (strength conditioning coach).

Nasreddine Nabi discloses his plans for Kaizer Chiefs after announcing his technical staff on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi unveils his ambitions for Kaizer Chiefs

According to a report by Goal, Nabi and his technical team signed a two-year deal with the Glamour Boys. The Tunisian gaffer aims to bring back the club's glory days.

SuperSport Football posted a video of Kaizer Chiefs announcing technical staff, with Nabi confirming what he wants to achieve at Naturena.

"I want to give you pleasure in football; this is my dream," the former Young African coach said.

Fans react to Nabi's comments

Nabi's comment in the video stirred reactions from Chiefs fans on social media.

@Keitu_Mp18 is excited about Nabi's remarks:

"Hearing Nabi say those words just excites me.. we in for a treat khosi fans."

BabalwaZik69169 said:

"I can see the coach addressing the lads. Looks like they are listening... players like abo Frosler can be quality with the right coaching. Bontle is also not a lost cause... given proper coaching, he can be a good goalie .COOK COACH NABI❤️✌️"

Rapolay1Eldrich says:

"This is Professor Nabi ❤️✌."

Thabiso Mapaila reacted:

"No more dancing kids!!! Y'all about to work 10 times harder than before."

Nasreddine Nabi targets Mzansi stars

Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly interested in South African-based stars to add to Kaizer Chiefs' squad.

Nabi has been interested in players such as Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana, and Asanele Velebayi.

Source: Briefly News