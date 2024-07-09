New Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly targeted stars Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Asanele Velebayi

A Briefly News source said the club will be looking to add new talent to their squad after Nabi fully assesses the squad during the pre-season trip to Turkey

Fans took to social media to say Appollis will be a star player, while others showed scepticism that Chiefs can secure talented players

Asanele Velebayi and Oswin Appollis have caught the eye of Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Oswinappollis_11 and asa_vb_velebayi17

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi could raid Polokwane City, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town Spurs for Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Asanele Velebayi, respectively.

The new Amakhosi head coach will look to add talent to the squad that finished tenth in the PSL last season, while the club is still interested in Serbian-based striker Luther Singh.

Kaizer Chiefs want to add new talent

Nabi has set his eyes on three Mzansi-based stars, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the club, who announced Nabi as their new coach on Sunday, 7 July 2024, will be active in the market after they return from pre-season in Turkey.

The source said:

“Of course, there will be new additions to Kaizer Chiefs, but we cannot say who exactly will be joining and when. The new coach is spending time with the players in Turkey and once they return to South Africa, then the club will determine which departments need new faces. A club like Chiefs will always be linked with players.”

Chiefs fans want new players

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to pick players they want to see arrive at Naturena, while some believe the club is just window-shopping.

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins picked a player for Nabi to target:

“Nabi, as a Kaizer Chiefs supporter, please take Bongani Zungu to AmaKhosi. The boy is good.”

SQ_Gunner wants Appollis at Chiefs:

“Let him cook. Appollis would be a great signing if it happens.”

Musiiwa Oscar does not think the move will happen:

“It will only end in identifying and monitoring.”

Bhandiwe KaGebhuza MntaKabathandi has a dreamt target:

“Khuliso Mudau can improve Chiefs, but he is too expensive.”

Khulekani Dube asked a question:

“Tau?”

Cavin Johnson leaves Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, Cavin Johnson has left Kaizer Chiefs after serving as interim coach last season.

Johnson was expected to become the head of youth development after his interim term as coach, but he has since left Naturena to make way for Nasreddine Nabi’s new technical team.

