Romanian champions FCSB has reportedly replaced Kaizer Chiefs at the head of the race for Serbian-based striker Luther Singh

Amakhosi's ongoing negotiations with Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi could cost them the chance to sign Singh

Local football fans took to social media to say Singh should consider moving to Romania, while others believe the 26-year-old has been a disappointment

Bafana Bafana striker Luther Singh could move to Romania instead of joining Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images and Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Striker Luther Singh could join Romanian champions FCSB after they moved ahead of Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs in the race for the striker, who has 13 appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Previous reports suggested Chiefs were the favourites to recruit Singh ahead of Egyptian giants Al-Ahly after his release from Serbian side Čukarički.

Luther Singh is a wanted man

Singh could move to Romania, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A KickOff source said FCSB could take advantage of Chiefs' ongoing negotiations with coaching target Nassredine Nabi and are set to swoop in for the 26-year-old Singh.

The source said:

"FCSB are now leading the race for the 26-year-old's signature, with Cheifs being delayed in the negotiations by the arrival of Nabi."

Fans back Singh to stay overseas

Local football fans took to social media to say Singh should stay overseas instead of joining Chiefs while others feel the 26-year-old has failed to live up to his potential.

Clemy Ratos supports Singh:

"He's an impressive young man. Much deserved."

Sidwell Montero Marishane wants Singh to stay overseas:

"As long as he's still abroad."

Ronnie Tse is disappointed:

"This one is a disappointment. Had such a promising career!"

Sthe Dlamini admires Singh:

"What a player he is."

Sandile Ongesiye UMseti hopes for the best:

"The forgotten one. Hopefully, everything goes well for him."

Lebo Mothiba edges closer to joining Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, Lebo Mothiba was reportedly seen at Kaizer Chiefs' training ground following his release from French side RC Strasbourg.

The striker is searching for a new club after leaving the Ligue One side, where he scored 18 goals since joining the club in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News