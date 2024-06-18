Outcast Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba has been seen at Naturena, fuelling speculation the 28-year-old will join Kaizer Chiefs

The striker, who has played his entire club career in France, has left Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg after five years at the club

Fans took to social media to say Chiefs must stay away from the striker as there are cheaper options in Mzansi

Lebo Mothiba is a target for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: LeboMothiba96

Source: Twitter

Lebo Mothiba has reportedly been seen at Kaizer Chiefs' training ground ahead of a speculated move to the PSL side after leaving French side RC Strasbourg.

The striker, who scored four goals in 17 matches for Bafana Bafana, could join Chiefs as a free agent and has been linked with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lebo Mothiba could join a PSL club

Mothiba could join Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Kaizer Chiefs, Amakhosi are searching for a new striker and has also been linked with Serbian-based star Luther Singh.

The source said:

"Chiefs have identified many positions that need new faces next season, and a striker is one of those areas. The club also wants to sign a big name next season, and they have been looking into a few players."

Fans are against Mothiba's transfer

Amakhosi fans took to social media to say Chiefs must look for cheaper options while they also stated Mothiba has a bad injury record.

Mxolisi Ngongoma criticised Chiefs:

"Chiefs management has this stinking pride. Nurkovic is right under their noses, yet they want Mothiba, who is always injured."

Senzo Lenzo Silindza made a joke:

"He was asking for directions to Orlando Pirates."

Mfana KaGogo Mfana KaGogo is sceptical:

"Show us the picture of him when he was at Naturena."

Bongani Mtimandze Madonsela is against the move:

"Another million rand salary might be wasted."

Andyx Noryabar wants the move:

"At least they find one player abroad. Welcome to Naturena."

Kaizer Chiefs are close to announcing a new coach

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs are close to announcing Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi as their new head coach.

The Soweto club have reportedly held positive talks with Nabi as they seek a permanent replacement for interim coach Cavin Johnson.

