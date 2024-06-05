Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba has been targeted by PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns as a marquee signing

The forward, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, is unattached after leaving French side RC Strasbourg

Masandawana fans took to social media to back Mothiba's return to his boyhood club, while others are concerned about his injury issues

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have targeted former RC Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba. Image: LeboMothiba96/Twitter

Lebo Mothiba said he has not spoken to Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving French club RC Strasbourg.

The PSL champions want the Bafana striker to bolster an attacking line-up which includes Namibian forward Peter Shalulile.

Lebo Mothiba is focused on his recovery

Mothiba speaks about his future in the tweet below:

According to The Citizen, Mothiba said his agent will handle his future while he confirmed he has yet to meet with Sundowns.

Mothiba said:

"For now, everything is still between me and my agent. I haven't spoken to any team here in South Africa. I don't know what is happening, but my main focus is healing my knee, coming back and continuing to play in Europe."

Fans are divided over Mothiba

While Sundowns could lose defender Khuliso Mudua to Europe, they are divided about Mothiba switching France to Mzansi due to his injury issues.

Thando Makaula is against the move:

"No, we don't want him at Sundowns. We rather look elsewhere for a target man, not this guy. We saw how bad he is at Bafana Bafana. Plus, he is struggling with injuries."

Sphamandla Mncube said Mothiba belongs at Downs:

"Sundowns is his home. He played for them as a kid."

Mokoka Jnr says there is a place for Mothiba:

"He is a Sundowns supporter. He loves the team. He can be our new no 9 in terms of plan B when Peter Shalulile struggles."

Sibongiseni Mbongi Mvumvu says it will be a good move:

"He will play two games and get back to his injury."

Siyakha Mabeezy supports the move:

"Sundowns need a striker like him."

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena doubts his future

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said he will examine himself after failing to win the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Despite dominantly winning the PSL, the Sundowns coach said he would assess his future after failing to deliver success in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

