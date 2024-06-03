After losing the Nedbank Cup final, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena apologised to the Masanadawana fans

The four-time winning PSL coach said he would consider his future despite winning 8 major titles since 2020

Downs supporters are divided on social media, with some applauding the coach and others questioning his tactics

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena accepted blame for Nedbank Cup final defeat. Image: coach_rulani/Instagram

Coach Rhulani Mokwena said he will examine himself after failing to add the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League to this season's PSL title.

After Masandawana lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in the cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024, coach Mokwena said he feels his future is under pressure.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is under pressure

Mokwena said he must assess his future in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mokwena, who played centre-back, will spend the off-season evaluating himself.

Mokwena said:

"Before even going to find reasons, you have to humble yourself and apologise to the football club because it is not a game we should have lost. So it's my responsibility to apologise to Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, the supporters, the board and the club in its entirety for letting them down because we shouldn't have lost the match."

Fans are divided about Mokwena

Masandawana fans took to social media to express their divided opinions about Mokwena. Some praised the coach, while others said it was time for him to leave.

Kgaugelo Ephraim Sekhu backs Mokwena:

"Your apology is accepted, and we still believe in you."

Alpheus Makgethe identified Downs’s problem:

"Sundowns need to fix their defence. They make too many mistakes and get punished at the end."

Trinity Mpho criticised Mokwena:

"I have strong views about Rhulani, his lack of tactical acumen, and his favouritism. The sad reality is that we don't have a coach, shem."

Siyabonga Nhlapo says fans have to be realistic:

"Rhulani is still the best coach. Yesterday's loss was beyond him as a coach, and as supporters, we should support him. We can't win every game."

Tumelo Abram Tumi blamed Mokwena for the loss.

"Rhulan must go; clearly, he doesn't have a plan for this guy. He's fortunate to have many good players, but he can't use them."

Rhulani Mokwena said Thembinkosi Lorch apologised

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said attacker Thembinkosi Lorch apologised after a video showed him partying in a pub.

The coach said he must still meet Lorch in person before deciding the player's fate after fans criticised the viral video of his post-season celebrations.

