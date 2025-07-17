Kenyan President William Ruto visited the Harambee Stars and offered personal backing to coach Benni McCarthy ahead of the CHAN tournament

McCarthy, who joined Kenya in March after leaving Manchester United, has faced mixed reactions and criticism but continues to build his squad

Nigerian legend John Obi Mikel has thrown his support behind McCarthy, saying Kenya can become a force in African football under his guidance

President of Kenya, William Ruto, visited the Harambee Stars during their training and had a casual chat with coach Benni McCarthy.

"If There’s Any Issue, Reach Out to Me": President Ruto Backs Benni McCarthy for CHAN

Source: Instagram

Ruto was overheard speaking words of support to the South African as he patted his shoulder.

"The government is ready to do everything possible so that you perform well. Coach, if there is any issue which can derail and distract this team, please reach out to me individually," he said, turning to McCarthy after addressing the players.

The President also spoke to the players and reaffirmed his support for the team as they prepared for the upcoming CHAN tournament, which will take place from the 2nd of August to the 30th. Kenya will co-host the tournament with Uganda and Tanzania.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Cape Town City coach, joined the Kenya national team in March after leaving his role at Manchester United, has been in charge for four months. The Bafana Bafana legend brought along three South African assistants, including former Orlando Pirates teammate and goalkeeper coach, Moeneeb Josephs.

Benni under pressure to get results for Kenya

He has been under intense pressure to perform and has received criticism from certain voices in Kenyan football, like football legend Francis Baraza, who initially opposed his appointment.

More people have also came in and showed their support of McCarthy, including, former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian international, Joni Obi Mikel.

Speaking to Citizen Digital, expressed optimism about the South African’s impact on the team’s long-term development. The former Nigeria captain believes that Kenya, under McCarthy’s guidance, can become a formidable side in African football.

Having spent time as a first-team coach at Manchester United, McCarthy brings with him a wealth of experience. Now tasked with building Kenya’s footballing future, he has earned the backing of legends like Mikel—an endorsement that could inspire belief within the Harambee Stars' camp.

How did netizens react to the President's visit?

@showmann4:

"We have a really cool President."

@Saitotiamos.24:

"😂😂😂 McCarthy didn't expect that."

"From Old Trafford to Kasarani... We love you McCarthy."

@Bill_Saalu:

"An assurance every national coach would need."

"If There’s Any Issue, Reach Out to Me": President Ruto Backs Benni McCarthy for CHAN

Source: Instagram

The Harambee Stars will kick off their CHAN campaign with a game against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ,before playing against Morocco and Zambia.

McCarthy makes honest admission about Kenya's WC hopes

Briefly News also reported that Benni McCarthy made an honest admission about the Harambee Stars' chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which would be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The former Pirates star cited the points gap and early setbacks in the qualifying series as some of the challenges.

Source: Briefly News