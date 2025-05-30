Kenyan legend Francis Baraza opposed Benni McCarthy’s appointment, preferring a local coach to lead the Harambee Stars

McCarthy’s tenure started with a defeat to Gabon and a draw against Gambia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, sparking debate

Despite initial reservations, Baraza now urges support for McCarthy, believing the results will improve with time

Kenyan football legend Francis Baraza has opened up on why he initially opposed the appointment of South African icon Benni McCarthy as head coach of the Harambee Stars.

McCarthy, who joined the Kenya national team in March after leaving his role at Manchester United, has been in charge for four months. The Bafana Bafana legend brought along three South African assistants, including former Orlando Pirates teammate and goalkeeper coach, Moeneeb Josephs.

Mixed start for McCarthy in World Cup qualifiers

The 46-year-old UEFA Pro Licence holder has taken charge of two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Kenya suffered a narrow defeat to Gabon before settling for a draw against Gambia. While the results were not disastrous, McCarthy’s appointment continues to divide opinion among Kenyan football stakeholders.

Baraza: ‘I was against it from the start’

Speaking to Pulse Sports, former Kenya defender Baraza explained his reservations about McCarthy’s appointment.

“First of all, before he (McCarthy) was handed the reins, I was against the appointment. I condemned it and said he was not the right fit.” Baraza stated

Baraza insisted that a Kenyan coach should have been given the opportunity, arguing that local talent is capable of taking the national team to new heights without favouritism in player selection.

“I was for a local coach who could revolutionise the team past ‘friendships’ in selection. That is where we go wrong as Kenyans. Give Kenyans the job to do, they have the capabilities,” he said.

‘Now that he’s here, let’s support him’

Despite his initial disapproval, Baraza has urged the public to rally behind McCarthy and give him the benefit of time.

“I prayed that they give the role to a local coach... but now that he is in charge, let’s give him time. The results will come. I know he will do well. We have to give him support, me included because he has been handed the reins.”

McCarthy’s next test will be critical as Kenya aims to qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup. The coming months will determine whether he can win over his critics and bring about the transformation the Harambee Stars desperately need.

Moeneeb Josephs raises concerns over Rulani Mokwena.

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates legend Moeneeb Josephs expressed concern over Rulani Mokwena’s potential return as head coach.

Josephs questioned whether Mokwena is the right fit to replace the outgoing Jose Riveiro, citing past tensions and controversy during Mokwena’s previous stint at the club.

While acknowledging Mokwena’s growth as a coach, Josephs believes the Buccaneers need fresh leadership with new ideas to sustain and build upon Riveiro’s legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News