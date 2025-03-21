Benni McCarthy's debut as Kenya’s head coach ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Gambia

After being two goals down, Kenya fought back with goals from Michael Olunga, Mohammed Bajaber, and a last-minute equalizer from William Wilson

The draw leaves Kenya in 4th place with 6 points, while Gambia is in 5th with 4 points

Benni McCarthy, former Bafana Bafana star striker and Manchester United assistant coach, marked his debut as the head coach of the Kenyan national team with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Gambia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match, played in Abidjan on Thursday, was nothing short of dramatic, showcasing McCarthy’s ability to rally the team in high-pressure situations.

Benni McCarthy, former Bafana Bafana striker and Man United assistant coach, debuted as Kenya's head coach with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Gambia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. Image Credit/FKF.

Source: Facebook

A Six-Goal Thriller

The game saw an incredible back-and-forth as both teams fought to secure crucial points in Group F. Gambia took the lead with a brace from Musa Barrow and a goal from Yankuba Minteh.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, the Harambe Stars refused to back down, with Michael Olunga and Mohammed Bajaber pulling them level.

The real drama came in the final moments, as local midfielder William Wilson scored an injury-time equalizer to salvage a point for Kenya.

The Group F Standings

While the match ended in a thrilling draw, both teams face an uphill battle in the quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Kenya now sits fourth in Group F with 6 points, while Gambia follows closely behind in fifth with 4 points.

The top three teams—Burundi, Ivory Coast, and Gabon—remain the frontrunners, and both Kenya and Gambia will need to secure wins in their upcoming fixtures to stay in contention.

The real drama came in the final moments, as local midfielder William Wilson scored an injury-time equalizer to salvage a point for Kenya.Image Credit/FKF.

Source: Facebook

Kenya’s Remarkable Comeback

Despite being two goals down, Benni McCarthy’s side showed resilience, fighting back to level the score.

The Harambe Stars’ final goal was a testament to the team’s determination, as William Wilson scored in the dying minutes to avoid a defeat.

McCarthy’s leadership was evident, with the team’s spirit and commitment shining through under pressure.

What’s Next for Kenya?

With their eyes firmly set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kenya’s next steps will be crucial in determining their qualification prospects.

The Harambe Stars have shown they can compete with the best, but consistency and securing three points in upcoming matches will be vital.

Hugo Broos Stamps Authority

Briefly News previously reported that ahead of Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on March 21, 2025, coach Hugo Broos asserted his authority over PSL club bosses, declaring that he has the final say on squad selection.

Broos emphasized that his decisions are based solely on merit, regardless of outside influence, and he will not be swayed by pressure from club officials.

His stance has garnered support from local fans, with many backing his decision to prioritize the national team’s success over club interests.

Source: Briefly News