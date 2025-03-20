Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sent a message to PSL club bosses

The Belgian coach said he has the final say on squad selection and will not listen to any outside interference

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Broos’ stance, backing the coach’s decision to stamp his authority

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos stamped his authority over PSL club bosses, saying he is the one that decides who plays for the national team.

The coach spoke ahead of Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he does not take note of criticism regarding his squad selection. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

After picking his squad for the qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin, Broos was criticised by fans for not selecting any Kaizer Chiefs players, but the Belgian coach seems unfazed.

Hugo Broos lays down to the law

Broos speaks about his squad selection in the tweet below:

Source

https://www.snl24.com/kickoff/sanews/bafana/bafana-bafana-coach-hugo-broos-addresses-player-selection-criticism-20250320

According to KickOff, Broos said he selects players based solely on merit such as Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule, who replaced the injured Patrick Maswanganyi.

Broos said:

“When the player is ready, I will call him, wherever they are from. Secondly, it will only be me who will choose who will be in the national team. They are here because they deserve it not because the chairman wants their player in the team. In the four years I have been here everyone knows that I do not listen to those things, I do and choose what I want.”

Bafana previewed their match against Lesotho on Twitter (X):

Bafana aims to take one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the match in Polokwane, Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi has described Bafana as one of the best in Africa and Broos hopes his side can live up to the hype.

Bafana is currently tied with log leaders Rwanda on seven points and will face Benin on Tuesday, 25 March.

If Bafana walks away with both matches with six points, they could take one step closer to the World Cup and still have to face African giants Nigeria.

Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule was selected over Kaizer Chiefs plauyer Thabo Cele for Bafana Bafana. Image: rodneymaphangule/Instagram and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Fans admire Bafana coach Broos

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they agree with Broos and that the Belgian has every right to stamp his authority.

Zakes Ka Zakade backs Broos:

“He is fixing the country. I hope our next coach will also put his foot down and say no. SAFA, agents and coaches are bullies.”

Malungisa Barnati said Broos is right:

“This is exactly the coach we deserve in SA, for so many years the so-called club bosses and agents were influencing the selection of their preferred players at the expense of our national team. Broos is doing well because he’s doing what he does without fear or favour.”

Siphila Befungile Thwala AmaZondo was defiant:

“As Kaizer Chiefs fans we dont care. Chiefs is bigger than Bafana Bafana, watch the numbers when we play and when your Bafana Bafana plays; you will see who is the boss.”

Mpho Lebea is a fan of Broos:

“Right man for the job.”

Samke Buthelezi admires Broos:

“I am behind Hugo all the way and I am so proud of all these players he selected. He knows how, when and why he chose them and they always deliver by making us South Africans proud.”

PSL star secures record move to Norway

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy defender Samukelo Kabini has secured his record R15 million move to Norwegian giants Molde FC.

Kabini was recently dropped from Bafana’s preliminary squad secured the move to Norway, setting a new sale record for Galaxy.

Source: Briefly News