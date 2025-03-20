South African defender Samukelo Kabini secured his R15 million move to Norwegian giants Molde FK

The 21-year-old’s move is a record sale for PSL club TS Galaxy, while the player was linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs before the move to Europe

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, praising the player and club boss Tim Sukazi for making the move

TS Galaxy defender Samukelo Kabini completed his R15 million to Norwegian giants Molde FK on Thursday, 20 March 2025.

Kabini’s switch to Europe represents a record sale for the Rockets, while the player was recently dropped from Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

South African defender Samukelo Kabini has left TS Galaxy for Norwegian giants FK Molde.

Source: Twitter

Before his European move, Kabini was linked to Kaizer Chiefs after emerging as one of the most talented left-backs in Mzansi.

Samukelo Kabini completes his move to Europe

Galaxy announced Kabini's departure on Twitter (X):

Despite missing out on the Bafana squad, Kabini signed a three-year deal with the six-time Norwegian league champions.

The Norwegian club also has a history of playing in the UEFA Champions and Europa League and has produced many talented players, such as striker Erling Haaland.

Kabini sealed the move to Norway after completing his medical after accepting the record R15 million offer.

Watch Kabini meet Molde officials ahead of his signing in the video below:

Kabini joins a list of Mzansi stars in Europe

Following his move to Molde, Kabini hopes to follow in the footsteps of former SuperSport United star Shandre Campbell, who is shining at Belgian club Club Brugge.

Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has been plying his trade in Romania with FCSB and the former Kaizer Chiefs recently faced English giants Manchester United in the Europa League.

Galaxy boss Sukazi said he was proud of Kabini and hopes the player will start a trend of Rockets players moving to Europe.

Samukelo Kabini was one of the standout stars at TS Galaxy.

Source: Twitter

Fans are proud of Kabini

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying Kabini has made them proud after moving to the Norwegian giants.

Real Madrid Finisher took note:

“He's very good and he plays overseas, yet he wasn't called up by Broos.”

Hagin Hluli Chauke praised Sukazi:

“Sukazi is cooking. He doesn't hold his players back”.

Siyanda Jola Jnr said it is a good move:

“Konje Sukazi is an agent as well. Good move for the boy.”

Bonga Nkadimeng wished Kubini luck:

“Good luck young man.”

Kgodiso Krinkel Chumu said Galaxy is following an old PSL team:

“TS Galaxy reminds me of the defunct Ajax Cape Town. Once a team from Europe come with a great offer for their players, they don't stand in their way. Congratulations to Ntate Kabini.2

Nelo Zulu is a fan:

“He is a good player this one.”

Sihlesethu Erasmus backed the move:

“Great move.”

Ngcebo Igeza Sekusa Msomi admires Kubini:

“Good luck boy, he is a good left back.”

Stability Masondo is proud:

“Good luck boy; Molde is a big team in Norway.”

Sibonakaliso Gwagwa had high praise for Sukazi:

“Tim Sukazi is the best chairman in Betway. I don't care who says what but he's the best, without millions he is flying colours.”

TS Galaxy open to selling star player

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy boss said he is open to selling star striker Dženan Zajmović, if the right offer comes along.

Zajmović has been in great form for the Rockets this season after the Belgian scored eight league goals for the side.

