A TS Galaxy star has sealed a R15 million overseas move amid interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi confirmed the record deal for Samukelo Kabini, who will join Norwegian giants Molde

Local football fans reacted on social media to congratulate Kabini while they also praised Sukazi for his business acumen

TS Galaxy have confirmed a record sale after agreeing to a R15 million deal for a PSL star linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Club boss Tim Sukazi confirmed that Rockets defender Samukelo Kabini will join Norwegian side Molde in the record deal that could be the start of more players joining Europe.

Defender Samukelo Kabini will move to Europe from TS Galaxy, owned by Tim Sukazi. Image: TSGALAXYFC.

Galaxy boss Sukazi said his club are willing to sell their prized assets for the right price including stars such as Kabini and in-form striker Dženan Zajmović.

TS Galaxy sells player for record fee

Sukazi confirmed Kabini's transfer in the tweet below:

According to SABC Sport, Sukazi is determined to send players to Europe instead of entertaining rumours, such as the ones involving Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Sukazi said:

“Yes, Samukelo Kabini has signed for Norwegian topflight club Molde FK, who have won consecutive league titles and are known to be playing in the UEFA Champions League. Indeed, it’s a transfer fee in Euros for starters and we have never done a transfer of this nature of course. So it becomes a record transfer. We are now taking on bigger leagues by taking the players straight to Europe. One of the mandates for our technical team is to produce players for the country. This is the club we have become.”

Kabini celebrated his 21s birthday on Saturday, 15 March 2025, according to Twitter (X):

Kambini joins Mzansi talent overseas

By sealing his move to Norway, Kabini joins a list of talented South African players plying their trade in Europe

Former SuperSport United star Shandre Campbell is making waves in Belgium and has become an example for Kabini who will join the club that developed superstar striker Erling Haaland.

Kabini could be joined by fellow Galaxy youngsters Puso Dithejane, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Khulumani Ndamane who have been linked with moves overseas.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi showed interest in Samukelo Kabini. Image: kaizerchiefs.

Fans praise Sukazi’s business acumen

Local football fans reacted on social media by not only backing Kabini’s move overseas but they also admired Sukazi for his business skills.

Ngomane Mabindzela has respect for Sukazi:

“Mr Sukazi is building something special for the people of Mpumalanga with TS Galaxy.”

Elihle Lorenzo said more players will want to play for Galaxy:

“This will attract more young players to his team and will create healthy competition among the team. Kudos Team Sukazi.”

Zwelo Mathe asked a question:

“Does he have a passport?”

BonganiTshepo Zwane said Sukazi is making money:

“Mr Sukazi is making good money, since he became a club owner.”

Tavhanyani Mainganye praised Kabini:

“Good for the boy.”

TS Galaxy star snubbed by Bafana for bizarre reasons

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy star Khulumani Ndamane missed out on Bafana Bafana selection because he does not have a passport.

Ndamane has established himself as one of the most talented players in the PSL but coach Hugo Broos could not select him for national team duty due to his lack of paperwork.

