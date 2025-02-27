TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi said he will not stand in the way if an appropriate bid arrives for striker Dženan Zajmović

Zajmović joined the Rockets at the start of the season to replace Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic and has scored 10 goals across all competitions

Local football fans reacted on social media to name which club should make a bid for the 30-year-old, while others praised Sukazi’s business sense

The striker, who has dual Belgian and Bosnian citizenship, joined the Rockets at the start of the season and has been in good form after scoring 10 goals.

TS Galaxy are open to selling star striker Dženan Zajmović. Image: TSGALAXYFC.

Zajmović joined the club after Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic left, and Sukazi said he would not stand in the way of the player finding a new club if the right offer came along.

Tim Sukazi would accept offers for Dženan Zajmović

Zajmović could leave TS Galaxy, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Sukazi said the club would be open to selling the star player while they are currently seventh on the PSL log following a 4-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sukazi said:

“At TS Galaxy, we don’t stand in the way of players. We’ve been like that, it’s not an issue, as long as they respect us. Obviously, if they come with offers that make sense, we always listen. We try to make it work, especially if it will benefit the player as well.”

Galaxy will face Arrows in their next match, according to the tweet below:

Galaxy aims to finish the season on a high note

With 11 games left to play in the PSL, Galaxy aim to better their performance from last season when they finished sixth.

The side, though, will not be chasing glory in the Nedbank Cup after they suffered a shock defeat to NFD leaders Durban City on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Zajmović could be an attractive option for PSL rivals, while Nurkovic has already made his mark at his new club SuperSport United.

TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi will accept suitable bids for star players. Image: SukaziTim.

Fans pick Zajmović’s next club

Local football fans reacted on social media to pick Zajmović’s next club, while others admired Sukazi for not standing in the way of a player’s development.

Mdue Mbulelo Makhakhi backs Chiefs to sign the player:

“Kaizer Chiefs must ACT; Sukazi is a good chairman.”

KG Temp admires Sukazi:

“This guy knows how to sell, he is selling them because that's what TS Galaxy do. This man adopted SuperSport’s strategy.”

Muzi Myeni wants Pirates to swoop:

“The Sea Robbers must take him.”

Ernest Abongile Sibango praised Sukazi:

“Tim Sukazi doesn't hold back the success of his players, that's the greatest goat of all time. Number one business strategy: buy them for R20 and sell for R50.”

Njabulo Brian Xboyfriend Mnguni does not rate Zajmović:

“This player is a one-season wonder.”

