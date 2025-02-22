Mamelodi Sundowns have gotten deserving revenge against TS Galaxy as they hammered the Rockets 4-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium to extend their lead on the Betway Premiership table.

Goals from Peter Shalulile, Iqraam Rayners, and Jayden Adams gave Miguel Cardoso's side a deserving win over the Rockets.

The win put the Brazilians back to 12 12-point lead on the Premier Soccer League table ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates despite their 2-1 win over Cape Town City.

Sundowns thrash TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns started brightly and opened the scoring in the first minute following a lovely cross from Lucas Ribeiro, which was subsequently laid off by Rayners to Shalulile, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

The defending champions didn't stop there as they doubled their lead six minutes later after Marcelo Allende's cross was turned in by Rayners to make the scores 2-0.

The goals kept coming in the match as TS Galaxy responded by pulling one back in the ninth minute after Sphiwe Mahlangu found the back of the net.

The Rockets were reduced to 10 men after Letsoalo received his marching orders for a foul on Buthasi Aubaas in the 26th minute.

The Brazilians took the one-man advantage and made the score 3-1 after Adams pounced on Shalulile's blocked shot in the 37th minute.

The first half ended with Sundowns in the driving seat and a deserving 3-1 lead over the Rockets.

Two minutes after the restart, Rayners got his second goal of the match after a perfect pass from Morena.

Source: Briefly News