GAUTENG— A critical failure in South Africa's proactive intelligence and law enforcement framework leaves the country vulnerable to severe economic impact and loss of life ahead of the planned June 30 national shutdown. University of South Africa criminal and policing expert Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni warned that the credibility of the country's safety apparatus remains deeply compromised.

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Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni weighed in on the 30 June national shutdown. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

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Speaking to Briefly News, Ngoveni said the response from the Cabinet Security Cluster regarding the escalating street-level actions by anti-illegal immigration movements is worrisome. He questioned the specific plans in place to enforce compliance and protect the nation, noting that the findings of the Marikana Commission previously forced the country to question the credibility of its law enforcement and intelligence units. Ngoveni stated that there is still a lot to be desired from these units to ensure national safety, indicating that the country faces a reactive policing response.

Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni warns of national security gaps

Ngoveni stated that the looming June 30 timeline carries a high risk of being hijacked by criminal elements for self-enrichment. This coordinated action is likely to be accompanied by the loss of life and negative economic impacts. He emphasized that the criminal justice system remains too slow to address lawless mass conduct, citing the July 2021 unrest as a primary example where a lack of consequences fueled public violence. Instead of facing prosecution, some leaders of such unrest are rewarded with high positions in government structures or at political levels.

The legal boundary of legitimate civic mobilization ends when actions become criminal. Ngoveni stated that Section 9 of the Constitution demands equality and constitutional accountability. He noted that when mobilization tends to be criminal, organizers must be held liable. He referenced past movements, such as the "Zuma Must Fall" marches from Church Square to the Union Buildings and Mandela Square, which achieved significant impact without any looting or criminal elements.

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SA losing criminal justice battles: Ngoveni

The rise of civic groups bypassing formal structures to conduct undocumented raids and demand identity documentation stems from a scattered crime prevention approach. Ngoveni argued that South Africa is failing to win its criminal justice battles because individuals consistently initiate new strategies in the absence of using existing frameworks. He stated that these events are sometimes started for individual popularism and to reposition the organizers economically and politically. He maintained that anyone wanting to deal with crime must form part of existing structures, like the South African Police Service and Community Policing Forums, to enforce the constitutional mandate.

To prevent mass casualties, Ngoveni outlined immediate public safety interventions required from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure. The primary intervention is to engage and stop the shutdown movement directly. He stated that the government must urgently engage with all neighboring countries to assist in removing and deporting illegal immigrants through a joint border management plan. Furthermore, South Africa must address the regional economic challenges facing countries like Zimbabwe and Mozambique to minimize forced illegal migration, while simultaneously reviewing its own criminal justice system and national stance on illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News