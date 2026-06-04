Vibey hotel guests appeared to "gatecrash" a wedding ceremony with traditional Mzansi wedding songs

The heartwarming video was shared on TikTok and received an overwhelmingly positive response, with viewers praising the kindness of South Africans

Some social media users in the comments praised the sense of unity and culture captured during the wedding celebration

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Hotel guests joined a bride's wedding walk by singing traditional African wedding songs at Toadbury Hall Hotel. Image: @toadbury

Source: TikTok

A South African couple's wedding celebration took an unexpected turn when fellow hotel guests joined in by singing traditional African wedding songs at Toadbury Hall Hotel in Krugersdorp. The couple was celebrating their special day when the "crashers" followed the bride with their jovial energy, giving the impression that they were part of the wedding party.

The hotel shared the video on its TikTok page @toadburyhotel_ on 31 May 2026. Naturally, with Mzansi peeps being suckers for a feel-good story, the footage gained traction because of its display of community and culture. The caption reads:

"This video is so rich in love!"

Bride walks through Toadbury Hall Hotel grounds as hotel guests follow behind. Image: @toadburyhotel

Source: TikTok

Nestled on a scenic 25-hectare estate along the banks of the Crocodile River in the Cradle of Humankind, Toadbury Hall is a five-star boutique country hotel that has been hosting memorable events since its establishment in 1997. The venue's lush surroundings and elegant setting provided the scenic backdrop for the celebration.

Their guests' participation added a South African flavour to the occasion. The premium hotel also shared another video featuring the couple, identified as Kyle and Dominique, who looked every bit the picture-perfect newlyweds.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Video sparks conversation about uninvited guests

TikTok users loved the spirit of Ubuntu displayed. The moment highlighted how celebrations can sometimes bring strangers together, turning a private occasion into a shared experience filled with music, culture, and joy.

The viral clip continues to spark conversation online, with many social media users debating whether the guests added to the wedding's charm or crossed a line by joining in uninvited.

See some comments below:

One viewer, @nthabiseng angel joked:

"Ngine sure they invited themselves"

User @Plums🇿🇦 mentioned:

"I'd be pissed off. Not everyone loves a loud celebration."

@Dots said:

“They must stop please.”

@suzy suzzan responded:

“Wow, she will never forget this one is a memorable moment.”

And also @KwaziN mentioned that:

“Makoti deserves a happy and memorable day halala.”

Dorcasfikile Kubheka wrote:

"Nothing is celebrated like a wedding in our country, even strangers will bless you."

Renai added:

"Dude I hate loud noises, and I hate attention being drawn to me. However my cup would have runneth over! Let’s go get married fam. 🥹 🥰"

Brenda G posted:

"Bride: 'I want a small, and quiet ceremony. Them: No way, we are coming' 🥰"

3 More wedding stories featured Briefly News

Mzansi was left smiling after an Afrikaner and Xhosa couple shared a glimpse of their lobola day in a TikTok video.

A video of a polygamist wedding featuring three brides on the same day sparked widespread discussion online.

An emotional groom left guests and social media users reaching for the tissues after breaking down in tears.

Proofreading by Hilary Sekgota, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News