A wedding video showing one groom and three brides has sparked intense conversation online, with viewers opinionated over the unusual union

The ceremony blended both white wedding elegance and traditional celebration elements, with coordinated outfits and shared vows

The moment sparks discussion around polygamous marriages in South Africa - the legal expectations of fairness and equality between all spouses involved

All three brides dressed in white and stood next to their husband. Image: @Mnqobi Khoza

Source: Facebook

The video, posted on TikTok by @mnqoby_sa on 30 April 2026, captures a beautiful wedding celebration where a groom stands alongside three brides dressed in elegant white gowns during the white wedding ceremony at an outdoor location. The groom complements the moment in a patterned suit as all four exchange vows on the same day.

More images of the celebration show a shift into the traditional ceremony where the three brides appear in coordinated brown and cream outfits, while the groom changes into a matching brown suit, and celebrates his union with his wives.

Living equally in polygamy

Under South African law, according to Wylie Attorneys, polygamous marriages are recognised when they’re done under customary law, as long as all the legal requirements are followed. The key thing is that the law expects fairness between all spouses, especially when it comes to money, property, and rights within the marriage. Legal discussions also point out that while these types of marriages are allowed, they must still treat everyone equally and ensure that all partners give proper consent. The aim is to avoid any unfairness, exploitation, or imbalance within the household.

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View the TikTok video below:

Social media users were in awe

@mnqoby_sa's page was filled with mixed reactions as some applauded the arrangement as a bold expression of love and cultural practice, while others questioned fairness, emotional balance, and whether such unions can truly work in practice.

Mathandi said:

"May this level of desperation never reach me 😭😭😭"

𝐏 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐚 replied:

"Couldn’t he arrange separate wedding ceremonies so they each get to feel special? 😭"

Ngcayiya noted:

"I’m so jealous, I’d be so mad that I’m not the one standing next to him 😭😭😭😭"

JustMaano added:

"This man is fully prepared for winter ❄️😭"

Nthabie stated:

"This is beautiful 🥰🥰 I would do this as well.. Yintle into yeyingane."

Vuyani 🇿🇦 shared:

"My wife thinks it's AI😂"

Thuli exclaimed:

"Oh, beautiful. This way, no one will feel they're more special than the other."

Nwamzamani said:

"May this kind of desperation and love never find any of my family members."

Amanda Amy Sokhela replied:

"Why is no one smiling?"

bongiwemfekaye said:

"Abekho nje happy labo cc nawe uyabona. (They're just not happy, you see.)

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Source: Briefly News