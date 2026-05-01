Award-winning former housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho continues to innovate domestic cleaning methods by introducing effective hacks

In her latest video shared on TikTok, the businesswoman showed an easy kettle descaling trick, impressing many viewers

Social media users were grateful for the easy trick, with others expressing their excitement for her upcoming book

Mbali Nhlapho prepared a simple mixture of two home ingredients to achieve a sparkling clean kitchen appliance. Image: @mbalinhlaponhlapho

Source: TikTok

The innovative home-cleaning creator, Mbali, captivated viewers after sharing a quick and simple trick to clean kettles using everyday household ingredients.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @mbalinhlaponhlapho on 29 April 2026, where it nearly reached 150K views and many comments from appreciative viewers.

The kitchen cleaning hacks queen noted that previously, she had taught people to clean the inside of the kettle with lemon and vinegar, but was now introducing a new style.

Mbali Nhlapho's kettle descaling trick

She noted the importance of staying relevant and constantly revamping new ways of doing things that would simplify domestic workers' duties. TikTok user @mbalinhlaponhlapho used a tablespoon of brown sugar and a quarter of a cup of vinegar, filled the kettle with water, and allowed it to boil three times.

Briefly News reached out to Mbali for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA appreciates Mbali's kettle cleaning hack

The clip gained traction, with many social media users taking to the comments feed to show gratitude to the former housekeeper. Many viewers praised the creator for always sharing her hacks and noted that they were a great help. One viewer who appreciated the video could not wait to get her hands on Mbali's upcoming book. Some took the opportunity to also ask about other things they were struggling with in their homes. Another user joked that the creator could surely now even clean their debts.

Viewers love the step-by-step demonstrations that take the stress out of household cleaning. Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @MaMoagi asked:

"First to like🥰, how do we get rid of a drain bad smell, sis Mbali?"

User @🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️🇿🇦 joked:

"The kettle is worth R3000, and it doesn’t even self-wash or clean itself 😅."

User @LivePositively

"Hi there, can I ask where the lady bought her fridge. I've been looking for this fridge and have had no luck, even online. Please help. Thank you for the new technology."

User @ anunah,manunu said:

"You are such a good help, Ma Mbali. I can't wait to buy your book."

User @ k_a.m12 asked:

"Hey sis, how to clean the same kettle outside because those black ones do get marks."

User @zeb joked:

"Surely, you can even clean our debts, lol."

3 Briefly News articles about cleaning hacks

Popular domestic worker, Laiza the Mop Driver, shared a simple yet highly effective cleaning hack for deep-cleaning a front loader washing machine using common household items.

A local woman shared a video demonstrating how she cleaned the spaces in between her tiles using sugar soap that she bought from Makro for R60.

Former housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho shared a DIY mix for getting rid of flies and mosquitoes using sunlight, dishwashing liquid, warm water, and vinegar.

Source: Briefly News