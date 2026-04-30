A woman living overseas posted a video of her grocery shopping in an Asian country

The lady from South Africa left people fascinated after she shared what life is like in Indonesia

Online users were fascinated as the woman recorded a vlog while in an Indonesian grocery store

South Africans were fascinated after a woman posted a video while living abroad. She gave social media users an inside look at what it costs her to stay fed.

A woman in Indonesia bought groceries and converted the prices into rands. Image: Hobiindustri / Pexels

Source: UGC

The woman posted a video on 4 April 2026 and amassed attention from South Africans who were fascinated by the Indonesian store. Many people also shared their thoughts about the cost of living.

In a video on TikTok by @lindy.mkhetheka, a woman told people that she wanted to show people how much groceries cost on average in Indonesia. She went on a mission to buy all the food she needed and detailed how much it cost in South African rands, for anyone curious about the cost of international life. First, a kilo of apples was R76 per kilo and R30 per kilo for avos, while tomatoes were R23 per kilo. Sweet potatoes were R20 per kilo. She said groceries were cheaper. Watch the video below:

South Africa split over Indonesian grocery store

People shared their thoughts, and they were stunned by how close their currency is to rent. Online users shared their appreciation for the helpful video showing them the value of Rands compared to the Indonesian Rupiah, and R1 is IDR 1,033.54. Read the comments below:

An Indonesian supermarket's prices amaze South Africa. Image: Syah Indra / Pexels

Source: UGC

Beauty Distribution was stunned by the apple prices:

"Yooooh 1kg R76😭😂😂😂 that time I complain when 1kg it's R40."

Simon commented:

"Hi sisi ibasic commodities are so expensive almost tripled but how are the salaries that side before we jump into conclusion."

mum of 2 speculated:

"Apples are expensive because they are probably imported, not produced locally. The rest is very cheap, seriously."

Given Seun Macheke🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"👑💯 🥷Yooooo yoooo yooo it's expensive there. No way, I wonder how much eggs are.🙆🤞"

SASSA said:

"Food is cheap, visited there only on holidays. tho but food is cheap."

hlawulanimabunda80 felt South Africa was cheaper:

"Today I bought 2kg sweets potatoes by R30."

mpumza52 observed:

"I think the prices are a bit similar, but the apples are Woolies' price ngeke."

Jacqui Nyembe was stunned:

"Prices are similar to SA except for apples😳"

Sihle was also fascinated by the currency conversion:

"It’s the same shem, easiest conversion I’ve made 🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about grocery shopping

Source: Briefly News