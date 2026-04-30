South African Woman in Indonesia Converts Grocery Store Prices to Rands in TikTok Video
- A woman living overseas posted a video of her grocery shopping in an Asian country
- The lady from South Africa left people fascinated after she shared what life is like in Indonesia
- Online users were fascinated as the woman recorded a vlog while in an Indonesian grocery store
South Africans were fascinated after a woman posted a video while living abroad. She gave social media users an inside look at what it costs her to stay fed.
The woman posted a video on 4 April 2026 and amassed attention from South Africans who were fascinated by the Indonesian store. Many people also shared their thoughts about the cost of living.
In a video on TikTok by @lindy.mkhetheka, a woman told people that she wanted to show people how much groceries cost on average in Indonesia. She went on a mission to buy all the food she needed and detailed how much it cost in South African rands, for anyone curious about the cost of international life. First, a kilo of apples was R76 per kilo and R30 per kilo for avos, while tomatoes were R23 per kilo. Sweet potatoes were R20 per kilo. She said groceries were cheaper. Watch the video below:
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South Africa split over Indonesian grocery store
People shared their thoughts, and they were stunned by how close their currency is to rent. Online users shared their appreciation for the helpful video showing them the value of Rands compared to the Indonesian Rupiah, and R1 is IDR 1,033.54. Read the comments below:
Beauty Distribution was stunned by the apple prices:
"Yooooh 1kg R76😭😂😂😂 that time I complain when 1kg it's R40."
Simon commented:
"Hi sisi ibasic commodities are so expensive almost tripled but how are the salaries that side before we jump into conclusion."
mum of 2 speculated:
"Apples are expensive because they are probably imported, not produced locally. The rest is very cheap, seriously."
Given Seun Macheke🇿🇦 exclaimed:
"👑💯 🥷Yooooo yoooo yooo it's expensive there. No way, I wonder how much eggs are.🙆🤞"
SASSA said:
"Food is cheap, visited there only on holidays. tho but food is cheap."
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hlawulanimabunda80 felt South Africa was cheaper:
"Today I bought 2kg sweets potatoes by R30."
mpumza52 observed:
"I think the prices are a bit similar, but the apples are Woolies' price ngeke."
Jacqui Nyembe was stunned:
"Prices are similar to SA except for apples😳"
Sihle was also fascinated by the currency conversion:
"It’s the same shem, easiest conversion I’ve made 🤣"
Other Briefly News stories about grocery shopping
- People were impressed by a woman who shopped for her family of five on a very tight budget.
- Online users were impressed by a student who made a very tight budget go a long way back, only buying the basics.
- South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing the budget that a woman had just for a household of two people.
- People were fascinated by the grocery home that a woman shared of everything she bought for her large family.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za