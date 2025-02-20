South Africans were jumping for joy when one of their favourite content creators posted a grocery haul online

The lady explained that her family of 10 is a blended one that includes herself, her husband, an aunt and many kids

Mzansi was filled with joy to see the woman returned, with some asking how much all the food cost

A popular TikToker showed off her grocery haul for a family of 10 and SA missed her content. Images: Kamophachane

Source: TikTok

Shopping for food can be fun if you're rolling in money, but one woman with a family of 10 had more to say about the experience. The lady shared her grocery haul for her family of 10 making many heads spin. Most people, however, simply missed the wholesome woman's content.

Back like she never left

TikToker @kamophachane posted the feel-good clip. The charming woman showed all the grocery items she purchased for her blended family of 10, with some products getting a spotlight over others. The clip was accompanied by this caption:

"Dumelang dichomy Tsaka! 😍❤️ Here is the much or rather long awaited grocery haul🥳 I hope & pray we can still maintain all this after the 2% Vat increase 😭 South Africa is hectic!"

See the video below:

Family over everything

kamophachane is big on family, pun-intended. Most of her content revolves around it and what they get up to. Many of her videos show how happy her life can be with her husband and kiddos. Some vlogs show all the mischief her kids and loved ones get up to.

The content creator loves sharing what her family is usually up to. Image: kamophachane

Source: TikTok

Wholesome content is a breath of fresh air in a sea of culture wars and antagonistic clips. The comment section of the video posted by the lovely lady is filled with positive energy. South Africans missed her content and were overjoyed to see her.

Read the comments below:

@Happygirl said:

"As a student this grocery would last me the whole year maybe even more😂😭"

@melody_thebraidboss:MTBBOOS mentioned:

"I’m coming to visit for one week just for food 🙈😂😂😂"

@Palesayabohlokwa commented:

"The queen is back. Chomi yaka I'm so over the moon🥰🥰🥰"

@SthaCreations🛒 posted:

"Hi Kamo❤️❤️this is beautiful to watch md welcome back Mami❤️❤️ooooh i love you sana🤗🥰"

@TumieM🇿🇦👻 asked:

"I've been confused for the longest time chomie. Ke mang wa bo 10? 6 kids full time + 3 adults makes 9 people. Who's the 10th one 😭🤣"

@MrsJayNkuna_Mashaba said:

"She’s backkkk baby welcome back mommy we missed you so much. The content that’s been missing in my fyp 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾"

@💙💕💞Mamoeng💞💕💙 mentioned:

"Welcome back chomi yaka, we missed you so much and we love you❤️❤️🥰"

@zinhlephilileneon commented:

"Hai bhooo ama lives sis come back please we miss you 😩😩❤️"

More family stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a mother's priceless reaction to being snubbed by her child has captured Mzansi's hearts after content creator @sikhumbuzo.mayaba shared the amusing school pickup moment.

previously reported that a mother's priceless reaction to being snubbed by her child has captured Mzansi's hearts after content creator @sikhumbuzo.mayaba shared the amusing school pickup moment. A South African woman let Mzansi in on her business and shared how she orchestrated her marriage.

A father's protective instincts turned into social media gold when content creator @sphelelewandile shared an adorable video of his toddler daughter unknowingly signing a contract agreeing not to date until she turns 60.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News