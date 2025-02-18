A mom was caught jumping for joy on the side-lines during her child's race and Mzansi loved the feel-good vibes

The woman was eagerly watching her son during the race and had an explosive celebration towards the end

South Africans adored the wholesome parenting with many people complimenting how great of a mum she is

An excited mom had Mzansi feeling the love after her son won a race. Images: thahthowhatsi/ TikTok

Mzansi loves to see and feel positive vibes, and a lady gave just that after she celebrated her son finishing a race on the sidelines. Her enthusiastic energy for her son warmed the hearts of South Africans who loved her parenting

Mom of the year

TikToker @thahthowhatsi shared the clip of her celebration with a caption that read:

"My place, proud mommy moments."

The short video shows some kids in a foot race. One of them runs faster than the others and as soon as he reaches the end, the proud mom jumps for joy on the sidelines.

Watch the video below:

Proud parents for the win

South African TikTok is full of parents sharing wholesome content about their day-to-day lives with their kids. This proud mom is no different. Her TikTok page is filled with pics and videos of her and her son having a great time together.

The lady has many pics and vids showing her love for her son. Images: thahthowhatsi

Mzansi loved the feel-good energy of the clip.

Read the comments below:

@PhindilePretty said:

"Your voice alone made him run faster 🙏🙏🙏 proud mom moment 🥺"

@NtombiYeko mentioned:

'This is what I mean when i say " I will never raise my child the way I was raised" ♥️🎊🎉'

@Mamarati.k commented:

"😂😂😂Mina am not crying because of this vid am crying for my problems."

@🌸Gorgeous Zandi 🌸 posted:

"Ow mommy 🥺🥺 and baby boy wasn’t running fast enough but as soon as he heard your voice he sprinted👏 🥺"

@KingKattie shared:

"Girl why are you making us emotional manje🥺❤️ Arghhhh this is so beautiful."

@precioustefo said:

"Man this is sweet😭😭😭"

@sindoo mentioned:

"Ngathi imina I scream on top of my voice for my kids🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

