A young mother shared on her TikTok account that she was raising her daughter, who had a disability

Unfortunately, she also mentioned that she was currently unemployed, which affected her emotional state, as seen in her post

Many members of the online community comforted the young parent and showed her love in the comments

A young mother went online to share that she was unemployed and caring for her child, who had a disability. Her venting session deeply moved viewers, who reached out with words of comfort, support and kindness during her time of need.

Unemployed mom tells her story

Using the TikTok handle @tshebeletso987, a young mother shared on the social media platform that she was currently unemployed and had a daughter who was blind.

While shedding tears of sadness in the video, the emotional mom told social media users:

"I've got noone to vent to."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA supports heartbroken mother

The post had hundreds of members of the online community heading to the comment section with love and support. Other app users felt they could relate to the youngster's situation and shared similar experiences.

The young lady's TikTok post pulled on many app users' heartstrings. Image: MementoJpeg

@blackie0299 wrote in the comments:

"Let's go for brunch on Saturday. It's on me."

@user58082514694078 shared with the mom:

"You're not alone, sisi. I'm also raising a disabled child, and she wasn't born like that. Now, she can't walk or talk. It's a lot."

@wandisa_vee told the online community:

"I'm a single mom raising a kid with cerebral palsy. Every month, he is admitted. I feel so lonely, especially around 4pm when other people come with their families to the wards to see their kids."

An optimistic @dudu37095 informed the TikTokker:

"When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen."

@vuyog_ added in the comment section:

"If you were in Pretoria, I would babysit for you so you could take time out for yourself, Mommy. Love and light."

@ntandomaseko0 wrote words of comfort:

"You’re stronger than you think. God will show up for you."

