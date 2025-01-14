The matriculant results are out, and South Africans have been praising the brilliant work the youngsters put in

One scholar stood out amid celebrations; despite her disability, she was able to place herself among top achievers

Mzansi was proud of the young lady who shared some of her trials in an interview with SABC News earlier today

The class of 2024 explained that their journey was not a smooth one, yet they managed to jump through hoops to obtain their best grades.

A young lady wowed South Africans with her placement in the top achievers' list despite her disability.

Matriculant with disability makes it on top achievers list

A young lady from Pretoria, Malwanda Baloyi, wowed Mzansi with her incredible work ethic. Baloyi did not let her disability stop her from being on the top achievers' list for the class of 2024.

The scholar from New Hope School shared with SABC News that she has been an overachiever all her life and has put a lot of pressure on her mental abilities leading up to her matric exams:

“The biggest challenges I faced were the pressures from my family and friends to push harder because I have been an overachiever all my life, so there were a lot of expectations.”

She also mentioned that the other pressure came from societal expectations from the youth, which helped her push harder to do well in school and manage her priorities over having fun.

Baloyi received a lot of support from her family, who reassured her that whatever her results were, they would still be by her side and be proud. She found out that she was one of the top 39 students to be placed in the top achievers list via phone call:

“At first, I wasn’t sure what it was because I was told it was a ceremony for matric results, so I was a bit confused; I didn’t understand what it was, but it only settled last night.”

She first told her mother about the good news:

“She was in shock and ran upstairs to tell my father.”

The excellent scholar excitedly shared that she’s going to university to study psychology.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi overjoyed for top achiever of class of 2024

Social media users were excited for the young lady and congratulated her in the comments section of a Facebook post:

@Lorraine Chipana said:

“Nothing is impossible; keep it up, girl. Congratulations.”

@Marieta Grundling wrote:

“Oh, well done to you! New Hope is such an amazing school, and the teachers are so good.”

@Maxwell Basholo commented:

“Congratulations, Lwandla, you are inspiring.”

@Joyce Kolisang felt proud:

“Well done, girl. We are so proud.”

@N’waMkansi Mkansi said:

“Congratulations, dear. Make it happen again and again.”

