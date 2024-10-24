A matric learner had dosed off on the couch while studying, wrapped in a warm blanket with a cushion on her lap

Her mother spotted the youngster slacking during the crucial exam season and startled her with a stick

Social media users were floored by the concerned parent's move and shared their thoughts in the comments

The South African class of 2024 has started writing its final exams, and families have been showing their support online.

Mzansi was floored by a mom who interrupted her matric daughter's beauty sleep during study hour. Image: @phumeshi17

Source: TikTok

One concerned mom watched her daughter studying for her examination and caught her slacking.

Mom wakes matric student with stick

The crucial matric exams are upon us as the learners try to improve their school career performance one last time. The youngsters have shared online content about how supportive their families have been so far.

Some pupils received exam care packages, while some received moving words to keep them going during these crucial times. One mom surprised her daughter with a stick when she lost focus while studying.

The youngster had created a comfy studying spot on the couch and wrapped herself up in a blanket with a cushion on her lap. The blanket's warmth made her dose off, but her mom was studying her every move and stroke with a stick on her arm.

The matric student immediately woke up and studied for her upcoming tests.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to mom waking matric student

Social media users were floored by the concerned mom and commented:

@Pumpkin assured:

"She will thank her mom in the future."

@Ratang asked:

"Is your mom a teacher?"

@Michelle was concerned:

"On a couch? No table, no notepad, no nothing?"

@Josh_trolled:

"The warmer the blanket, the colder the future."

@sanelisiwe ♡ cried:

"I want to borrow your mom until exam season ends."

@Lehutso Ellah Maahlo was boggled:

"The people in the comments are angry. Isn't this how we grew up?"

@Naledi💗🫶🏼 suggested:

"Buy her an exam care package."

@Liyabona was stunned:

"She's studying maths with no pen and calculator in her hand?"

@HalimaSalim explained:

"My mom used to feel sorry for me. I never used to sleep, and I still failed. I was bewitched; it was a shame no one could tell me anything. Well done, Mom."

