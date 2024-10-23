A woman on TikTok shared how she had to nurse a broken heart during the pandemic and tucked away in her home

Malebo had walked away from a 4-year relationship that no longer served her and felt her heart rip from the pain

Social media users related to the woman's experience and shared their thoughts in the comments

Malebo moved back home to her parent's house after the end of her 4-year relationship to nurse a broken heart.

Mzansi related to a lady's healing journey after a painful breakup. Image: @malebo.mel

Source: TikTok

The timing was odd since her heartbreak occurred at the heart of the 2020 pandemic during heavy lockdown.

Lady healed by God through music

Malebo attributed her successful healing journey to God and music. She listened to a lot of sad songs that validated her feelings at the time, but one tune in particular (Frequencies by Aaryan Shah) awakened her will to live again:

"I feel like this is the point where God really really saved me. God has really saved me more times than I can count, and I can never turn my back on him."

Malebo preached about the greatness of being rooted in her faith and her great bond with her maker. She also shared her favourite bible verse:

"Psalm 27 'The Lord is my Light and my Salvation'."

She captioned her clip:

"There will always be more love."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's healing journey

Social media users related to the woman's story and commented:

@nkanyezizandilentshobeni highlighted:

"One day, heartbreak will kill us; it's unbearable."

@Penina related to Malebo's story:

"I know exactly what you are saying. The worst for me was also February 2020. I got diagnosed with a brain disease, and I had to undergo an operation. I got partially disabled, but God."

@Kea Boya shared:

"Our parents may have not given us much, but they taught us God, and that's the best gift."

@khunindlovu commented:

"Oh, so we all have a breakup story from 2020? Yho and I came to appreciate that God restored."

@Queen Moe🏳️‍🌈wrote:

"Yoh, I know exactly what you're talking about. It's been 3 months, but wow, I cry now and then; it doesn't seem to get any better, but I know it'll pass."

Non-alcoholic drinker overdoses on juice

Briefly News also reported that a young South African gentleman floored Mzansi when he gulped down bottles of juice while going through a painful breakup. The chap, Siya, is a nonalcoholic drinker, and to treat his wounded heart, he opted for something lighter.

Social media users were dusted by his choice of drinks as he tried to nurse himself back to life.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News