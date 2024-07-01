A mom showed her 30-year-old daughter some love on her birthday, which left Mzansi all mushy

The thoughtful mom prayed over her daughter while she made it rain

Netizens were touched by the thoughtful mother’s actions and wished that their moms would do the same

A Mzansi mom proved to the internet that her offspring will forever be a baby to her.

A mom celebrated her daughter's 30th birthday by praying for her and making it rain. Image: @mapholobaomuhle

Source: TikTok

The mom celebrated her daughter’s 30th birthday in the most beautiful way.

Mzansi mom celebrates her daughter

Parents are their children’s first role models; they want their kids to have a successful life. It is rare to find parents who treat their adult kids like their babies.

This mother-daughter duo made Mzansi emotional. They have a golden bond that shines through the screen.

The mother shared kind words for her daughter’s 30th birthday, Mapholoba, and prayed for good fortune over her life as she showered her with cash. The prayer is what had netizens all mushy.

Mapholoba captioned her clip:

“Mama made it rain; I’ll forever be grateful.”

Watch the video below:

A mother’s love

A mother’s love is unconditional and graceful when she has a beautiful relationship with her children. The relationship is essential for all daughters, but unfortunately, not every girl child gets to experience a warm mother’s love.

Some girls still nurse their mother wound throughout their adult lives and have cut their names out of their lives. Netizens were touched by Mapholoba’s clip and commented:

@Maphilly wished her mom did the same:

"I just looked at my mother and sighed."

@MlungisiClay made a clever joke:

"Mase Kuba omunye usisi ongizalayo ngabe ubusy uthi "una 1 ehee",engabe ungithela ngemali."

@Themba Nxumalo explained why prayer is important:

"People don't understand important is this! Your parents prayers are important more than anything in this world and whatever it contains."

Source: Briefly News