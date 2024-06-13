A mother on TikTok was exposed for her love for her daughter in a cute compilation video

The mom is seen accompanying her daughter to the taxi rank to catch a taxi to varsity every semester

The highlight of the duo is when the mother finally gets in a taxi with her daughter to see her graduate and enjoy the fruits of her labour

A woman on TikTok showed off her beautiful relationship with her mother.

A proud mother shows off her love for her princess. Image: @phenomenal_leeigh

A proud daughter wowed the internet with her cute relationship with her mom.

I’m not crying, you are

A mother greatly supported her daughter when she attended varsity at Durban University of Technology (DUT). The mother accompanied her daughter to the taxi rank to catch a taxi to varsity whenever she spent the holidays at home.

The mom would then wait at the taxi rank for her daughter’s arrival whenever she decided to come home. These special moments touched Mzansi’s heart, especially because the mom was pleased to be there for her princess.

The lady who goes by @phenomenal_leeigh on TikTok captioned her clip:

"My Believer. What once was a dream is now a reality. We made it. Thank you for your powerful manifestations during your pregnancy. You spoke wisdom and dominion over me. You believed in me but mostly on GOD because you knew I might fail but HE will never fail me. Wanginikela e NKOSINI trusting that HIS plans for me are righteous. Ngyabonga Makwam for always seeing the best in me. Yinde lendlela kodwa sizofika maduze."

Watch the video below:

Mommy and me

The proud mom, who always smiled when she waved goodbye or hugged her baby hello, finally got the chance to pack her own bags for a trip to varsity with her daughter. The mom now no longer waved goodbye as the taxi drove away with her daughter; she sat next to her princess in the vehicle.

The mother excitedly watched her baby girl bag her first qualification and enjoyed a front-row seat to the joy of seeing the fruits of her labour.

Netizens were warmed by their beautiful relationship.

@Singie loves the mother's excitement most:

"Your mom's excitement every time she sees you is priceless."

@Nomusa Selepe is inspired by the graduate:

"You inspire me, yazi just went and did my matric and next year June I'm writing with faith I know zophasa so I can finally study Law at 37 years."

@Phiwe A. could not hold back her tears:

"Another day of crying for strangers on the internet. Oh maaaan."

