“This Is the Best Day of My Life”: Girl Happy to Eat at Spur Melts Hearts

A young girl eating her meal at Spur loved every second of it and said the moment was the best day of her life

People in the comment section gushed over the adorableness and commended the mom for the girl's appreciative nature

The girl's mother spoke to Briefly News and explained why the little darling considered that day the best day of her life

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A little girl was over the moon to eat at a local Spur. Images: @phemymbatha

Source: TikTok

A viral video of a little girl named Onthatile, who was pleased to eat a meal at Spur, declared that day the best day of her life, warming many hearts on the internet.

In the short clip shared by TikTok account holder and Onthatile's mother, Phemelo Mbatha (who uses the handle @phemymbatha), the young girl seated at the table, chewing her food and holding a burger in her hands, stops and says:

"This is the best day of my life."

The adorable comment gets a giggle from Phemelo, who also shared in her video's caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Literally every time we are out."

Watch the cute video below:

Phemelo Mbatha shares why her daughter uttered those words

Speaking to Briefly News, Phemelo shared that she, her husband and Onthatile made it a family tradition to eat at Spur at least once a month, adding:

"We have celebrated her birthdays at Spur since she turned one and have not looked back."

When asked why Onthatile considered that day the best day of her life, Phemelo explained:

"She absolutely loves Spur burgers, so each time she has one, it's certainly the best time of her life. We have become regulars at a specific Spur and have even become part of their family."

The mother also shared how her daughter is handling the online fame:

"She says her teachers, schoolmates, the cleaning ladies and people from her school tuckshop are talking about her and wonder how I was able to send the video to so many people. But most importantly, she is asking whether she is going to be paid by Tiktok and is so excited to start creating content."

Internet users' hearts melt over cuteness

The video garnered over 8 million views, and tens of thousands headed to the comment section to share how adorable they found the girl's joy.

@malindz_maduna spoke of their family member who held similar values:

"My younger brother is also this appreciative. It warms my heart every time."

@bougieovaries, who found the video adorable, said:

"Praying that God blesses her with more good days throughout her life!"

@sindiswadube_ told internet users:

"She’s 100% correct. These are indeed the best days of her life. Free lunches, no worries and pure bliss. Bless her pure soul."

@refilwe_chirwa wrote in the comment section:

"Oh man, Mommy. This is too cute. She really enjoys food and I just love it for her."

@moriyashalev gave Phemelo her props and said:

"That appreciation about the 'little' things is a sign that you're doing an amazing job as a parent. God bless you and your family."

Toddler falls asleep after 'big' Spur meal

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about an adorable video of a one-year-old South African girl at Spur.

In the clip, the child sits at the table with her parents, her meal in front of her. Despite her dad's efforts to feed her, she insists on feeding herself the chicken. After eating as much as she could, the one-year-old child is passed out, clearly satisfied with the delicious meal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News