A young woman had South African online users in stitches with how she struggled to eat a massive burger

The lady who was sitting at a restaurant was captured in a TikTok video trying to fit the huge burger in her mouth

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing their thoughts about eating a burger in public

A woman hilariously struggled with a huge burger. Images: @Anna Denisova/ Getty Images, @techwithmolato/ TikTok

South African online users were laughing after a video of a woman eating a massive burger went viral.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @techwithmolato, the young lady is seen at a restaurant. She is sitting at a table with her massive burger, potato chips and an ice cream.

She was done with the ice cream and was left with the chips and burger. The video captured her holding the massive burger towards her mouth. She clearly struggled to find the right angle to fit the burger in her mouth, but eventually, she managed to take a bite.

The video was hilariously captured, saying that the way the woman was indulging tells us that she was not the one fitting the bill.

"Definitely not the one paying the bill ."

Lady struggles with a massive burger

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at how the lady ate the burger

The video garnered over 128k likes, with many online users laughing at how the lady was struggling with the burger.

@shidtag joked:

"Definitely, I have to learn how to eat a burger."

@Glory wrote:

"Some foods are just for takeaway."

@gibbsaloma asked:

"Am I the only one that find burgers stressful to eat."

@Augustia wrote:

"My jaw would lock."

@ISSACHAR | Music Artist commented:

"I dont care about the mess, I care about what it tastes and feel like ."

@Piatho121 said:

"To eat a burger in public, you must not pretend around just open your mouth to the widest that's me."

