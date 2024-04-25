A young man beamed with pride after his graduation, doing a traditional dance in his home

The gentleman was celebrated by family memebers who ululated as he entered the yard

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showring the graduate with positive messages

A man graduated in style at home. Images: @Andy Sacks, @Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of a graduate celebrating his big day at his home with a dance has touched Mzansi.

In the clip uploaded by @luyandalanesha, the young man can be seen arriving in a white van. He gets off and opens the gate, beaming with pride, before doing a traditional dance around the yard.

His family can also be heard ululating, showing love and pride over their son. According to the caption, the young man is an engineering graduate.

Man dances at home after graduation

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated with the man

The video garnered over 184k likes, with many online users showering him with congratulatory messages.

@nontethelelosandr4 commented:

"Let's chop onions together."

@Twinsmommie Mazikode laughed:

"I’m here for the gate opener galloping ."

@Nongcebo was proud:

"I found myself smiling alone, I know how difficult, stressing and traumatising this journey is."

@candy joked:

"I swear if I do this in my village home...I'll never get a job."

@Sbucy Gcabashe celebrated:

"I know this dude ei umuntu azekele e study ❤️I’m so happy for him simbonile he did work hard Engineering yase MUT is no child’s play ."

@unathy2801 was emotional:

"This is a golden moment not everyone understands congrats mfwethu."

@thullysibuyi quoted a bible verse:

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen Congratulations to the engineer ♥️."

