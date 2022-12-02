A snake catcher from Australia left netizens stunned online because of the python he found while unblocking a pipe

brycegrylls is based in Brisbane and shared the normal-seeming video online that had peep's skin crawling

Folks couldn't believe that he had such composure and gave amusing comments expressing their shocked feelings

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A man's finding while trying to unblock a down pipe had peeps worldwide recoiling when they saw a python emerge from it.

The snake that got unblocked gladly wasn't too aggressive and was easy for the man to handle. Images: brycegrylls/ TikTok

Source: UGC

brycegrylls is based in Brisbane and also operates as a snake catcher in the Gold Coast area. The python he discovered in the TikTok was found in Queensland.

A dangerous surprise

The clip began in a normal way. The man had the pip in his hands, and it wasn't too long, nor did it seem too heavy. He then slowly started to separate the different parts of the down pipe and peeps could see the snake emerge from it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He then tips the pipe so that the python can drop down the pipe. Luckily enough, the danger noodle wasn't aggressive at all, making it easier for the brave man to handle.

Netizens around the world were astounded by the clip. See the comments below:

J said:

"Worst kind of surprise ever."

laurijade13 mentioned:

"There’s a whole Harry Potter book about this."

aussie.original commented:

"Aww the way he stretched like omg that feels better."

E MacGregor posted:

"There was way more danger noodle in that pipe then I expected."

Callum Jones79 shared:

"She is an absolute beauty & I'd much rather find a Python than a Tiger Snake or Dugite."

Jonathan McDougall said:

"They like to try and eat the big green tree frogs that sit in the gutters and croak when rain is coming."

E.V mentioned:

"Literally, just put my hand up mine to 'clear the leaves' "

yoghurtmousesauce commented:

"I love how the snake is looking at him like he's the problem "

Fiona Cutayar posted:

"Only in Australia mate "

Lady catches husband in bed with her sister 4 days after their wedding, TikTok video get 4.8 million views

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a lady caused quite a stir on social media after she opened up about catching her husband in bed with her sister four days after their wedding.

In an emotional TikTok clip she shared, the lady said the shocking discovery broke her to the point that she stayed in a hotel for a week without bathing or stepping out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News