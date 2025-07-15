A South African woman who took part in the ABSA race on Sunday was caught red-handed and reported to the police

A lady who was also at the event shared the shocking story on TikTok and it trended with over 1.7 million views

Social media users were stunned by the perpetrator’s actions and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

ABSA hosted a 10km race in Durban last Sunday, and things took a sharp curve when one of the participants carried out their malicious plan.

SA was amazed by a woman who attempted robbery at the 10km ABSA race on Sunday. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A woman planned a robbery and stole a collection of bags from other runners. She had won herself a medal for completing the race, but was busted during her mission.

A woman on TikTok posted a now-viral video expressing rage over the woman’s shocking actions. They asked the race organisers to help them recover their belongings.

Woman plans robbery at ABSA race in Durban

What was supposed to be a fun and exhilarating event in Durban turned into quite a scandal. A woman at the ABSA race on Sunday made sure to finish first to carry out her mission.

The lady cut some of the participants’ race bags and stole their belongings. She vanished into thin air, which caused a lot of panic.

One of the racers explained that they had asked the event organisers to look into the matter. A brilliant idea was suggested by one of the race participants to track their phones:

“Yesterday at the Durban race, bags were cut and phones stolen from runners. We managed to track our iPhones from the finish line to Durban Station. This lady had about six phones in her possession. We ask the race organisers to look into this matter. We thank SAPS for their support and assistance. The recovered cellphones are at DBN Central Police.”

A video of the perpetrator is now sitting at over a million views on TikTok, where she was hopping into a police van.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by robbery attempt at ABSA race in Durban

Social media users were stunned by the video and commented:

Mzansi was stunned by a woman who was arrested for robbery at the ABSA race on Sunday. Image: @MARCO LONGARI

Source: Getty Images

@Collen pointed out:

“At least they let her keep her medal.”

@Ms_Fufu was amazed:

“How did she get time to finish the race and attend to her criminal activity? I'm not doing enough with the hours given in a day.”

@JSN0610 asked:

“Am I the only one who is wondering how she got hold of the phones?”

@Chant_ava🌸 was shocked:

“Like you can’t escape crime in South Africa, even if you’re running?”

@Sun_Siapera explained:

“She won a medal because she ran fast, so she could get there quickly to grab phones.”

@Kenosi_wrote:

“This is why I took a break from marathons, some people have ulterior motives, and you're just there to have fun, they cut my bag. Luckily, I felt it look down, and everything was on the ground. It happened at Total Women’s Race at the finish line, where we got the refreshments, I said never again.”

3 More crime-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were alarmed after Lieutenant General Nhlamhla Mkhwanazi exposed news of a crime syndicate.

Mzansi people wondered about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s role after Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was accused of being linked with criminal gangs.

A young South African woman from Johannesburg shared how a Boko Haram syndicate had followed her since 2019, and SAPS' involvement.

Source: Briefly News