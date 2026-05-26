Springbok veteran Eben Etzebeth rubbed shoulders with South Africa's elite at a glamorous luxury motoring event

The rugby star's latest public appearance offered fans a glimpse into his passion for high-end performance vehicles

One of the world's most prestigious automotive brands unveiled its newest flagship models in an exclusive South African showcase

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Springboks' most-capped player of all time, Eben Etzebeth, was part of an exclusive line-up of celebrities at the luxurious launch of the Mercedes-Maybach V12 on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth with his wife Anlia. Image:@anliaetzebeth

Source: Instagram

The rugby veteran, who is married to singer Anlia Etzebeth, is part of one of the most loved couples in South African sporting circles. The pair are parents of two children, having welcomed their youngest child in October 2025.

Known for their numerous ambassadorial roles, including a partnership with Hollywoodbets, the Etzebeths are among South Africa's most admired sporting power couples. More recently, they celebrated their role as ambassadors for Picot & Moss, a luxury boutique and official TAG Heuer distributor in Southern Africa, with flagship stores in Sandton City, the V&A Waterfront and Umhlanga.

The couple have kicked off 2026 on a high note, with several successes off the rugby field. Etzebeth, the most-capped Springbok lock in history, announced his latest endorsement deal with an outdoor gear brand on Thursday, 8 January, signalling a strong commercial start to the year. He later unveiled his newest set of wheels on Friday, 9 January, sharing a photo of the luxury vehicle with fans on Instagram.

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A well-known car enthusiast, Etzebeth often shares photos and videos of himself with some of the latest vehicle models. His presence at the Maybach launch, therefore, came as little surprise.

Eben Etzebeth graced the exclusive launch of the Maybach V12. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth attends exclusive Mercedes-Maybach launch

Mercedes-Benz South Africa hosted an exclusive launch event showcasing the latest additions to its ultra-luxury Maybach range. Etzebeth was among the guests as the brand unveiled the SL 680 Monogram Series roadster while highlighting its flagship Maybach offerings.

The Springbok star took to Instagram to share moments from the event, including footage of himself getting behind the wheel of one of the luxury vehicles.

He captioned the post:

"A night of elegance with @mercedesbenzsa as they launched the iconic V12 Maybach and the breathtaking SL Maybach. Luxury, performance, and timeless sophistication all in one unforgettable evening."

See the photos below:

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series key details

The event marked the South African launch of two of Mercedes-Maybach's most exclusive vehicles: the new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series and the updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, including the flagship S 680 V12.

Key features of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series include:

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

430kW (577hp) and 800Nm of torque

0-100km/h in approximately four seconds

Specially tuned Maybach suspension focused on comfort and refinement

Extensive sound insulation for a quieter cabin experience

South African pricing starting at approximately R5 million

Ex-Junior Bok secures 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News