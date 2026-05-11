Eben Etzebeth and Anlia were seen enjoying a high-performance AMG driving experience that quickly caught public attention online

The couple shared behind-the-wheel moments from a luxury Mercedes-Benz event, offering fans a glimpse into the experience

Their social media post sparked a lively response, with followers reacting to both the cars and the couple’s lifestyle

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Springboks’ most-capped player Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia recently turned heads after showcasing a sleek Mercedes-Benz AMG on social media, following a luxury driving experience.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia pictured together. Image:@ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

The couple, known for their multiple ambassadorial roles, including with Hollywoodbets, are among South Africa’s most admired Springboks WAGs. More recently, the Etzebeths celebrated their role as ambassadors for Picot and Moss, a luxury boutique and official TAG Heuer distributor in Southern Africa, with flagship stores in Sandton City, V&A Waterfront, and Umhlanga.

Anlia shares images driving the AMG with Eben

Anlia shared images of the experience on Instagram on Sunday, 10 May 2026, capturing moments behind the wheel alongside Eben.

She captioned the post:

"Wow, these cars are unbelievable. Great time at the AMG Experience, pushing the cars to their limits. Thank you, Mercedes-Benz South Africa."

The accompanying pictures show Anlia driving the high-performance vehicle, with another moment featuring Eben taking over behind the wheel.

The car in question is a 2+2 luxury convertible grand tourer from the latest generation, fully redesigned in 2022. It blends luxury, high performance, and everyday usability, featuring a soft-top fabric roof and an estimated value ranging between R2.6 million and R3.5 million.

This is not the first time the Etzebeths have been spotted with an expensive ride. She and her husband were once seen flaunting a R5.5 million ride on their visit to Johannesburg.

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia during their wedding day. Image:@anliaetzebeth

Source: Instagram

Eben Etzebeth continues brand growth and family life

Rugby fans quickly reacted to the post, with humorous and admiring comments flooding in.

@rochellemomma:

“F1 movie with Brad Pitt, Eben, lol.”

@thetravellingwarthog:

“Stick to the Land Cruiser range lol.”

@alexhodge:

“Awesome.”

@cars_with_thati:

“The myth, the legend.”

@valeriementoor:

“Beautiful couple ❤️.”

@allanmaclean_adventures:

“Great company 💪🏿💪🏿.”

@urzulalombard:

“Mooi foto👍🏻❤️.”

As seen in the post below:

Etzebeth continues to expand his endorsement portfolio. In January, he signed a partnership with an outdoor events brand, adding to his growing list of commercial collaborations.

The couple, who are parents of two, welcomed their second child in October 2025. Eben also made headlines last year after becoming the most capped Springbok player, though his season ended on a difficult note following a 12-week suspension after an eye-gouging incident against Wales in October. He has since completed his ban and returned to international rugby, with expectations high as the Test season begins in July.

Springboks vs All Blacks tickets sell fast

Briefly News previously reported that tickets for one of the most anticipated rugby clashes in the world are selling fast, with fans scrambling to secure their seats for the Springboks versus All Blacks series in South Africa.

Following a pre-sale period for registered buyers, general ticket sales opened this week, with Cape Town attracting the highest demand.

Source: Briefly News