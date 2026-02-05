Cape Town Stadium is gearing up for a thrilling showdown as fans rush to secure seats for the Springboks vs All Blacks second Test

Ticket prices across South Africa’s series venues range from budget-friendly options to premium, exorbitant seats

The four-Test 2026 series promises unforgettable action, drawing rugby fans from across the country as South Africa hosts the All Blacks

Tickets for one of the most anticipated rugby clashes in the world are selling fast, with fans scrambling to secure their seats for the Springboks versus All Blacks series in South Africa.

Following a pre-sale period for registered buyers, general ticket sales opened this week, with Cape Town attracting the highest demand.

High demand for Cape Town Test tickets

The second Test of the Greatest Rivalry series will take place at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 29 August. Only a limited number of tickets remain, priced between R1 650 and R4 000, after the cheaper R850 seats sold out almost immediately. Cape Town Stadium, the smallest of the three South African venues hosting Tests in the series, has seen lower-priced tickets disappear quickly, highlighting the city’s rugby enthusiasm.

Despite criticism over high ticket costs and a previously controversial lottery-based sales system, fans remain eager to witness the showdown against New Zealand, proving the enduring appeal of this global rugby rivalry.

Ticket options across South Africa

At Ellis Park in Johannesburg, hosting the opening Test on Saturday, 22 August, a small number of R850 tickets are still available. Most remaining seats range from R1 650 to R2 850. Meanwhile, the FNB Stadium, which will host the third Test on Saturday, 5 September, has a large capacity of 94 700, offering a full range of ticket prices from R400 up to R4 000.

The four-Test series is shaping up to be a highlight of the 2026 international rugby calendar, with demand expected to rise as match days approach. Fans across South Africa are set to experience world-class rugby as the Springboks face their historic rivals, the All Blacks, in a series not to be missed. South Africa will be eager to replicate last year’s dominant 43-10 victory over the New Zealand giants.

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry 2026 fixtures:

7 August: Stormers v New Zealand – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

11 August: Sharks v New Zealand – Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

15 August: Bulls v New Zealand – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

22 August: First Test – South Africa v New Zealand – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

25 August: Lions v New Zealand – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

29 August: Second Test – South Africa v New Zealand – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

5 September: Third Test – South Africa v New Zealand – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

12 September: Fourth Test – South Africa v New Zealand – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

