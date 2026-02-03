Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has complained about some of the issues his team could face at the 2027 Rugby World Cup

The South African rugby coach highlighted some of the challenges after World Rugby released the schedule for the new-look Rugby World Cup

The Boks boss also shared his thoughts about the possibility of facing the host nation and another top side in the knockout stage

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has outlined the issues South Africa could be facing in Australia after the 2027 Rugby World Cup schedule was released on Tuesday, 3 February 2026.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa in Cardiff. Photo: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

While the build-up to the tournament in 2027 will be filled with online buzz and expectation, particularly with Erasmus aiming to steer the Springboks to an unprecedented third consecutive title, there are undeniable realities that cannot be ignored.

New look Rugby World Cup format

World Rugby has attempted to frame the move to a 24-team World Cup and a revamped format as a positive evolution, but in reality the group phase is likely to produce a series of one-sided contests that offer little in the way of genuine competitive fixtures.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Using the Springboks as a case study in the new format, Erasmus' side will line up against Italy, Georgia and Romania, and are widely expected to cruise to first place in Pool B. As reigning champions, they would then meet a third-placed side from either Pool C, E or F in the Round of 16, a fixture in which they would start as clear favourites.

The real competition only begins once the knockout rounds thin out. Winners from the Round of 16 are scheduled to clash in the quarter-finals, setting up the possibility of South Africa crossing paths with the All Blacks of New Zealand in a last-eight showdown — a mouth-watering rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.

There is also the chance that the Springboks run into host nation Australia, given that the Wallabies share a pool with the All Blacks. Either scenario underlines the same reality: the tournament is unlikely to truly ignite until the quarter-finals.

Erasmus on early challenges for Springboks

Erasmus, who has already shared his thoughts on the World Cup draw, pointed out a notable travel challenge that the Springboks will need to consider in their tournament preparations, given the complexities of logistics.

Rassie Erasmus looks on during the Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium in London, England. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

“Our operations and logistics team will soon dive into the detailed planning for travel, especially with pool matches spread across multiple cities. Meanwhile, the coaches and high-performance staff will begin thorough discussions on how to manage the players throughout the tournament to ensure peak performance on the field,” he explained.

“One aspect that stands out in the schedule is that, if we advance to the playoffs, there will be travel between the round of 16 and the quarter-finals. That’s something we need to plan for carefully, as the flight from Perth to Sydney is just under five hours, coupled with a two-hour time difference.

“Additionally, our potential opponents could be Australia or New Zealand, and it will be important to understand their travel routines as well. But first, we need to make it past the initial rounds, which will demand an enormous effort.”

It’s a noteworthy observation, highlighting that the Springboks are already preparing for some of the unique challenges posed by a tournament held across multiple time zones.

2027 RUGBY WORLD POOL LINE-UP

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong China

Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, United States, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

Rugby legend speaks on Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News