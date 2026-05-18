Scottish rugby has been plunged into mourning following the death of one of the country's most celebrated former players

Tributes poured in from across the rugby world as fans, former teammates, and organisations honoured the legendary centre's legacy

The former Scotland captain leaves behind a remarkable career that inspired generations both on and off the field

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World Rugby joined the Scottish rugby fraternity in mourning the death of rugby legend Scott Hastings, who passed away on Sunday, 17 May 2026, at the age of 61 after losing his battle with cancer.

Scotland rugby legend Scott Hastings died on Sunday, 17 May 2026, after a battle with cancer. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Hastings was part of the iconic Scotland side that triumphed in the 1990 Five Nations and secured a historic Grand Slam. In 2022, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which was incurable.

Family releases statement on death of Hastings

In a statement released on Sunday, Hastings' children, Corey and Kerry-Anne, confirmed that the rugby icon died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on the morning of 17 May.

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The family noted that the day would also have marked the birthday of his late wife, Jenny, saying it brought them comfort knowing he was reunited with her.

They revealed that Hastings had been undergoing cancer treatment, but his condition deteriorated rapidly due to complications. Despite the efforts of medical staff at the Western General ICU, he passed away peacefully and without pain.

The family also requested privacy as they mourn his loss, adding that more details to honour and celebrate his life would be shared at a later stage.

Hastings earned 65 caps for Scotland over 11 years, which was a national record at the time. He also represented the British and Irish Lions on 12 occasions across two tours and played 13 matches for the Barbarians.

As seen in the post below:

Scottish Rugby and World Rugby pay tribute to Hastings

Scottish Rugby also paid tribute to the former centre following the announcement of his death.

@Scotlandteam wrote:

"Scottish Rugby is immensely saddened to learn of the death earlier today of former Scotland and British & Irish Lions centre, Scott Hastings. He was 61."

See the post below on X:

World Rugby also shared a heartfelt tribute to the Scottish great.

@WorldRugby wrote:

"World Rugby is deeply saddened by the passing of Scotland great Scott Hastings.

"One of the defining players of his generation, Hastings represented Scotland across 65 Test matches and played a pivotal role in the nation’s historic 1990 Grand Slam triumph. A British & Irish Lion and an iconic figure in the game, he was respected throughout world rugby for his leadership, passion and unwavering commitment on the field.

"Following his playing career, Hastings remained a valued voice within the sport, continuing to contribute to rugby through broadcasting and advocacy with the same authenticity and love for the game that defined his career.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, former teammates and the entire Scottish rugby community during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Scott Hastings."

South African Japie Mulder runs through Scotland’s two centres, Scott Hastings (13) and Graham Shiel, during Scotland v South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

His death comes after the recent passing of former rugby player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa, as well as a young rugby player who tragically died during training.

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News previously reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News