Auckland rugby player Eugene Hanna died days after suffering a devastating injury during his team’s season opener

Tributes have poured in from rugby and football clubs as teammates remember the 30-year-old as “the heartbeat” of the squad

New Zealand Rugby League has again highlighted concussion and player safety protocols following the tragedy

Eugene Hanna died after tragic rugby match incident. Image: Lynn Avon United AFC

Source: Facebook

New Zealand rugby player Eugene Hanna has died aged 30 after suffering what his club described as an “unsurvivable” injury during his team’s opening match of the season in Auckland.

The Glenora Bears Premier Reserves player was injured during a clash against the Te Atatū Roosters on 2 May 2026. Hanna spent 10 days in hospital before passing away on Tuesday, 12 May, with tributes now pouring in from across New Zealand’s sporting community.

RNZ reported that Glenora Rugby League Football Club confirmed Hanna’s death in a statement issued by chairwoman Janet Hunt.

“Eugene sustained an injury in the team’s first game of the season against Te Atatū, which was tragically unsurvivable,” Hunt said.

Eugene Hanna tributes pour in after New Zealand rugby tragedy

Hunt described Hanna as a valued member of the squad who had already formed strong friendships within the club.

“Eugene was a valued player in our Premier Reserves squad, and although a new Bears member had good friends within the club,” she said.

“To his family, friends and teammates, we extend our sincere condolences. There are not enough words to express the unimaginable loss and grief you are feeling at this time. Forever in our hearts.”

The Glenora Bears also thanked Te Atatū Roosters members, paramedics and Auckland Hospital staff who assisted Hanna following the incident.

Outside rugby league, Hanna was also known in football circles. He played for Renegades FC in the New Zealand Christian Football League, with the club paying an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Eugene is the heartbeat of Renegades,” the club wrote.

“He was the biggest character, a brilliant player, but most importantly, the kindest person.”

Lynn-Avon United AFC also confirmed that Hanna had previously represented the football club.

New Zealand Rugby League highlights player safety

After Hanna’s tragic death, New Zealand Rugby League released a statement highlighting the importance of player welfare and concussion protocols in contact sports.

“This is truly heartbreaking and something we never want to see happen,” the organisation said.

New Zealand Rugby League said player safety and welfare remained a top priority for the organisation. The governing body added that it continued working to prevent such tragedies through ongoing safety measures and education.

The organisation also said it continued to work with clubs and rugby communities to ensure that medical support and player welfare programmes remained in place throughout the season.

The statement further noted that strict head injury and concussion protocols had been introduced across the rugby league community, alongside year-round education and safety resources.

New Zealand sport shaken by Eugene Hanna's death after rugby injury. Image: Waitakere Magpies

Source: Facebook

Rugby player safety concerns raised after Eugene Hanna's death

Hanna’s death has again placed focus on the dangers linked to full-contact sport. Head injuries and concussion management are again under the spotlight. Emergency medical response during matches has also become part of the discussion.

New Zealand Rugby League used the tragedy to stress the importance of player welfare protocols. The organisation also urged players with head injury symptoms to seek medical attention before returning to the field.

Research published on PubMed previously showed that catastrophic rugby injuries remain rare. However, governing bodies continue reviewing tackling rules, concussion protocols and other safety measures aimed at reducing serious injuries.

Player safety has become a major issue in rugby in recent years. Sports organisations around the world have increased focus on medical screening and player education. Faster emergency response systems during matches have also become a priority.

The tragedy has left teammates, supporters and clubs across New Zealand mourning Hanna. Many remembered him for his personality, kindness and passion for sport.

Football club mourns player killed in Nottinghamshire crash

Briefly News also reported that a football club in England was left devastated after player Tyler Fairman died following a horror crash involving pedestrians in Nottinghamshire.

The 26-year-old Woodthorpe Park Rangers player suffered fatal injuries after a car allegedly ploughed into a group of people during a night out. Police later launched a murder investigation, while emotional tributes poured in from teammates and clubs, with one message reading: “Rest in peace Ty. Forever our number 6.”

Source: Briefly News