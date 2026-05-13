“Forever Our Number 6”: Football Club Mourns Player Killed After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians
- A non-league football club in England is mourning one of its players after a devastating late-night crash left several pedestrians injured
- Tributes have poured in for the 26-year-old footballer as police confirmed a murder investigation is now underway
- Authorities have urged social media users to stop sharing videos linked to the shocking incident while criminal proceedings continue
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A 26-year-old footballer has died after a car ploughed into a group of pedestrians in Nottinghamshire, England, leaving the local football community in mourning.
Tyler Fairman, who played for Woodthorpe Park Rangers, died on Tuesday night after suffering life-threatening injuries during the incident in Arnold on Saturday, 9 May 2026.
According to ITV News and Nottinghamshire Police, five pedestrians were struck after a red Vauxhall Astra mounted a kerb in Market Place shortly after 1 AM. The incident has now become a murder investigation.
Football club pays emotional tribute to Tyler Fairman
Woodthorpe Park Rangers paid tribute to their player in an emotional post on X.
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“Rest in peace Ty. Forever our number 6,” the club wrote.
The club had earlier revealed that three members of the team, including the manager, were among those hit by the vehicle after an evening out.
Arnold Town FC, which shares a ground with Woodthorpe Park Rangers, also released a heartfelt statement following Fairman’s death.
“It is with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of Tyler,” the club said.
“Whilst Tyler represented Woodthorpe Park Rangers, he was a familiar and welcome presence at our ground, and a young man held in the highest regard by all who encountered him.”
The club added that the local football community was “close-knit” and said Fairman’s death had deeply affected everyone connected to both clubs.
Murder investigation launched after Nottinghamshire crash
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed on Wednesday, 13 May, that a murder investigation had officially been launched following Fairman’s death.
Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said police officers were continuing to support the victims and their families following Tyler Fairman’s death.
She added that the force’s first thoughts were with the footballer’s family and loved ones during the difficult time, while also confirming that the case had now become a murder investigation.
The police also appealed to members of the public not to circulate videos linked to the crash on social media.
“They have appealed to anyone who has shared or posted any such videos to take them down immediately so that Tyler’s family can grieve in peace,” Burrow added.
Suspect due back in court in June
Duane Anthony, 40, was arrested following the incident and has already been charged with five counts of attempted murder.
He also faces charges linked to aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.
Anthony remains in custody and is expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 8 June 2026.
PSL clubs set for major FIFA World Cup cash boost
Briefly News also reported that PSL clubs could soon cash in big if their players make national team squads for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
FIFA is preparing to pay clubs more than €9,000 (about R174,000) per day for every player released for the tournament as part of its expanded Club Benefits Programme. The longer players remain at the World Cup, the more money clubs stand to receive.
With Bafana Bafana hopeful of qualifying and the tournament expanding to 48 nations, South African clubs could receive significant financial rewards while showcasing local talent on football’s biggest stage.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).