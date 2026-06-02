The family o Morgan Mentoor has given fresh update concerning the death of the young South African karate champion, with condolence message still pouring in on social media.

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The 12-year-old reportedly took his own life after winning two gold medals and a silver during a karate tournament, but he is said not to be satisfied with his performance at the event.

Morgan's mother, Gaynor Mentoor, took to social media earlier this week to share memories of how Sundays looked like with her son and how he's active when it comes to church matters.

The young karate athlete was confirmed dead a few days ago, and his mother has not stop posting good things of how lovely her son was while he was alive.

Mentoor's family's latest update

Morgan's mother took to Facebook once again to inform the public of how they intend to celebrate their son's life, by announcing the date of his funeral service, which is set to take place in George. She shared a video of the graphic design showing details of when and where the three services would take place.

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Mentoor's family would have a requiem mass on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 19:00 at St. Paul's Anglican Church, while the two funeral services for home and church would be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 9:00 and 10:00 respectively.

"🌸🥹 It's Time ❤️," Gaynor Mentoor captioned the details of her son's funeral post on Facebook.

Source: Briefly News