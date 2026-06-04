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“No Chill in SA”: ‘Abahambe’ Leopard Cloak Sold Online Divides Mzansi Amid Anti-Immigrant Protests
South Africa

“No Chill in SA”: ‘Abahambe’ Leopard Cloak Sold Online Divides Mzansi Amid Anti-Immigrant Protests

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

A leopard-print hooded cloak branded “Abahambe” is being sold online in South Africa for R1,200, and it has divided Mzansi right down the middle. The garment surfaced on social media on 4 June 2026, shared by Mac G’s Candy’s House MG Beatz on Facebook, as nationwide anti-illegal immigration marches continued across the country.

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Mac G’s Candy’s House MG Beatz
Portrait of young woman with mug starring at cell phone and the merch. Images: Mac G’s Candy’s House MG Beatz/Westend61
Source: UGC

The cloak’s pointed hood design drew immediate comparisons to robes historically associated with racial terror movements abroad. Many South Africans were deeply uncomfortable with those similarities, and they made their feelings known online.

Why Mzansi is talking

The timing could not be more charged. South Africa has seen a wave of protests demanding action against illegal immigration, with “Abahambe”, meaning “let them go,” becoming a rallying phrase for demonstrators. The merchandise appears to capitalise directly on that movement.

The store selling the item has not been publicly identified. The product description makes no reference to immigration, calling it simply a bold, unapologetic statement piece.

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Reactions online were deeply split. Some found it funny and said they would wear it. Others warned that the design carried a painful history that should not be treated lightly. Several commenters urged people to calm down, while others said their country had lost its peace entirely.

See the post below:

More stories involving the protests

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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