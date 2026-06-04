A leopard-print hooded cloak branded “Abahambe” is being sold online in South Africa for R1,200, and it has divided Mzansi right down the middle. The garment surfaced on social media on 4 June 2026, shared by Mac G’s Candy’s House MG Beatz on Facebook, as nationwide anti-illegal immigration marches continued across the country.

Portrait of young woman with mug starring at cell phone and the merch. Images: Mac G’s Candy’s House MG Beatz/Westend61

Source: UGC

The cloak’s pointed hood design drew immediate comparisons to robes historically associated with racial terror movements abroad. Many South Africans were deeply uncomfortable with those similarities, and they made their feelings known online.

Why Mzansi is talking

The timing could not be more charged. South Africa has seen a wave of protests demanding action against illegal immigration, with “Abahambe”, meaning “let them go,” becoming a rallying phrase for demonstrators. The merchandise appears to capitalise directly on that movement.

The store selling the item has not been publicly identified. The product description makes no reference to immigration, calling it simply a bold, unapologetic statement piece.

Reactions online were deeply split. Some found it funny and said they would wear it. Others warned that the design carried a painful history that should not be treated lightly. Several commenters urged people to calm down, while others said their country had lost its peace entirely.

See the post below:

More stories involving the protests

The Western Cape ward councillor for Kleinmond, Grant Cohen, said many immigrants seeking shelter from recent anti-immigrant protests are in South Africa legally.

The Western Cape police have addressed the problem of the escalating anti-immigrant violence in the province.

A Tsonga woman calls out fears that anti-immigration sentiment is spilling over into how minority language groups are treated in a viral TikTok.

Source: Briefly News