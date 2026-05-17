Namibian wildlife rehabilitator, Ruben Namibia, showed his warthog, Betsie, from when she was a tiny baby to the fully grown animal she is today

Despite her size, Betsie still climbs onto Ruben's chest for cuddles the same way she did as a baby

People shared their love and laughter for the animal, with many comparing her to a very famous animated warthog

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Ruben Namibia and a baby warthog. Images: @rubenamibia

Source: Facebook

On 12 May 2026, Ruben Lambrechts, the Namibian farmer and wildlife rehabilitator shared a video of himself with a tiny baby warthog lying on his chest. The clip then cut to that same warthog, now fully grown, doing the exact same thing.

Betsie, as she is called, climbed right onto Ruben and settled in while he stroked her head gently. She was completely at ease, as if she had no idea she was no longer the small creature that first fell asleep on him. Ruben posted the video saying:

"Betsie the warthog is not aware of her size (again) 😂🥰"

Can warthogs actually be kept as pets?

Warthogs are wild animals and are not recommended as pets. According to Kariega Game Reserve wildlife experts, warthogs that are raised around humans from a young age, like Betsie, can become familiar with people and show affectionate behaviour.

But this does not mean they are domesticated. In the wild, warthogs are social animals that live in family groups and need space to roam, dig and forage. They have strong tusks and can be unpredictable when they feel threatened.

Ruben does not keep Betsie as a pet in the traditional sense. He is a wildlife rehabilitator, and his farm outside Windhoek acts as a care facility for orphaned animals before they are released to live natural lives. Betsie's comfort around him is a result of years of trust built through that rehabilitation process.

Ruben's life with rescued animals

Ruben has built a large following online for sharing his life with rescued wildlife, from meerkats and mongooses to his most famous companion, Cindy the baboon. Cindy was taken in as an orphaned baby over 30 years ago and passed away in early 2026.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Netizens love Ruben Namibia's warthog Betsie

The comments section on Ruben's Facebook page filled up fast with people who could not get enough of Betsie:

@destinydestastic wrote:

"Oh my. I've never seen a baby warthog before, what a doll!"

@kim.steiner said:

"Oh my, that's a bed buddy!!"

@elisabeth.williams.90834 laughed:

"All I hear in my head is Pumbaa singing when I was a young warthog! Too cute."

@michelle.imbler said:

"Awww, she was sooo cute!!!"

@florence.menard added:

"I don't see the difference between before and now; she just gained a little weight."

Ruben Namibia and his warthog, Betsie. Images: @rubenamibia

Source: Facebook

More wild animal moments that got people talking

Briefly News recently reported on an influencer who sparked serious concern after picking up a wild rodent with her bare hands in an area linked to hantavirus.

recently reported on an influencer who sparked serious concern after picking up a wild rodent with her bare hands in an area linked to hantavirus. A hotel guest in the Philippines opened the toilet and found something inside that had many saying their holiday would have ended right there.

Visitors at a Florida wildlife park watched in complete shock as a giant alligator did something to a smaller one in broad daylight that left the crowd horrified.

Source: Briefly News