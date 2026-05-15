Visitors at Gatorland in Florida watched in shock as a giant alligator ate a smaller gator

The viral video sparked fear online, with many calling the scene terrifying and brutal

Wildlife experts say cannibalism among alligators is natural and happens in the wild

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Visitors at a popular wildlife park in Florida were left stunned after witnessing a giant alligator brutally devour a smaller one in full view of tourists.

The visual on the right showed an alligator looking for the next small gator to eat. Image: @fox13tampabay

Source: TikTok

Tourists visiting Gatorland in Orlando, Florida, witnessed a disturbing moment when a giant alligator turned a smaller gator into its next meal. The dramatic footage, shared by the official TikTok account of Fox 13 Tampa Bay on 14 May 2026, quickly grabbed attention online.

The enormous reptile can be seen clamping its jaws around the smaller alligator while visitors watch in disbelief. Some people could be heard reacting in shock as the larger predator dragged the smaller one through the water before eventually swallowing it.

The frightening encounter highlighted the harsh realities of survival among wild reptiles, even in environments where humans are present. While many visitors expect to see feeding demonstrations or large animals at parks like Gatorland, few expected to witness one alligator eating another.

Why large alligators prey on their own

According to Wildlife Habitats, cannibalism among alligators is not unusual, especially when food is scarce or territorial behaviour becomes aggressive. Larger alligators are known to prey on smaller ones, particularly young juveniles sharing the same habitat.

American alligators are among the most powerful predators in the southeastern United States. Adult males can grow more than four metres long and possess an incredibly strong bite force capable of crushing bones and tearing through prey with ease.

The viral video by the page @fox13tampabay sparked conversations online about just how dangerous these reptiles can be. Some viewers admitted they had no idea alligators would attack and eat their own species, while others said the footage reminded them why they stay far away from swamps and wetlands.

Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators, and sightings are common near lakes, rivers, golf courses and residential areas. Wildlife officials regularly warn residents and tourists not to approach or feed the reptiles, as they can become aggressive when they associate humans with food.

The visual on the left showed alligators swimming. Image: @fox13tampabay

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet stunned by alligator's next move

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3 Other Briefly News stories about alligators and crocodiles

A crocodile euthanised in South Africa sparked international backlash, with many calling it cruel despite authorities recovering human remains.

Mpumalanga authorities reported that the case of a man who was missing in Komatipoort, but the mystery came to a grim end after his remains were found inside a crocodile.

A man’s explanation about crocodile behaviour helped clear up confusion around how authorities identified an animal linked to a fatal incident.

Source: Briefly News