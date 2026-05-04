A crocodile euthanised in South Africa sparked international backlash, with many calling it cruel despite authorities recovering human remains

Global audiences criticised the decision, while locals defended it as necessary for closure after a fatal river incident

The case highlighted tensions between wildlife protection and human safety, drawing reactions from both South Africans and the international community

A recovery operation has drawn global attention after a crocodile linked to a fatal attack was euthanised, sparking debate across social media.

The picture on the left showed a vet touching a crocodile. Image: SAPC

Source: Facebook

Footage shared by CNN on 4 May 2026 highlighted the dramatic moment authorities retrieved the animal from a river, following a search for a missing man. According to reports, human remains were later found inside the crocodile, confirming suspicions that it had been involved in the incident.

The operation itself was complex and dangerous. A police captain was lowered by helicopter into the river to help secure the crocodile, which had been tracked for several days. Officials relied on drones and aerial support to identify the animal in the same location repeatedly, strengthening their case.

Were human remains found inside a crocodile?

While the recovery brought closure to the victim’s family, the decision to euthanise the crocodile triggered backlash from international audiences. Many online users described the move as animal cruelty, arguing that the crocodile was acting on instinct.

However, in South Africa, the response was markedly different. Many defended the authorities, saying the recovery of human remains was necessary for both investigation and closure. Others pointed out that the operation followed expert tracking and was not a random act. The case has once again highlighted the difficult balance between wildlife conservation and human safety. Many netizens defended the decision saying that the family of the deceased needed closure.

The visual showed the crocodile that was euthanised. Image: SAPS

Source: TikTok

Check out the Instagram video below:

Mzansi defends decision for euthanising crocodile

Aljoberu argued:

“Killing the animal for acting on instinct is nonsense; we’re not in the Victorian hunting era.”

Dr.ro questioned:

“Do you even know what ‘euthanised’ means?”

fidash7 reacted:

“Poor croc. 😢😢😢”

Lelli_8681 shared:

“This is sad all the way around.”

Vcorreamoura asked:

“Did euthanising the crocodile bring the person back to life?”

nedly08 said:

“He doesn’t deserve to die; that won’t change anything.”

Jazzyprettyface added:

“The crocodile was killed for doing exactly what’s natural; I hate humans.”

Jonvquintin questioned:

“The crocodile is just being a crocodile, so why kill it?”

Msnyderc criticised:

“This footage is disgusting and heartbreaking; it shouldn’t have been shared.”

Tbossforbes commented:

“Next thing, politicians will start talking about crocodiles in SA.”

Bond Ravi added:

“And how many crocodiles have humans killed?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about crocodiles

A man’s explanation about crocodile behaviour helped clear up confusion around how authorities identified an animal linked to a fatal incident.

Mpumalanga authorities reported that the case of a man who was missing in Komatipoort, but the mystery came to a grim end.

A crocodile suspected of attacking a missing 59-year-old Gauteng businessman was euthanised and dramatically airlifted from the Komati River in Komatipoort.

Source: Briefly News