Mpumalanga authorities reported that the case of a man who was missing in Komatipoort, but the mystery came to a grim end

A 59-year-old businessman from Guateng met a tragic end after going missing without a trace

South Africans were disturbed by the details of what possibly happened to the elderly man

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Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo announced to the public that they made a disturbing discovery near the Komati River. The small town in Mpumalanga saw the disturbing discovery of a 59-year-old businessman from Gauteng.

A miss Guateng businessman is thought to have been found inside a crocodile at Mpumalanga River. Image: -Simon Hurry

Source: UGC

Details of the way the man was found made it to social media on 02 May 2026, and people were disturbed. Officers shared plans to investigate the matter even further.

In a post on TikTok by Newsnexussa, South Africans got to see the moment that a crocodile was hauled from a river in connection to a 59-year-old missing person. The crocodile was removed from the Komati River, and they discovered that limbs suspected to be those of a 59-year-old were missing inside the crocodile. The grim discovery came after one week of searching, and the presumably deceased men's foldering job was found trapped under a low-lying bridge. Authorities believe that the crocodile was involved in the incident, and it was removed from the river. Watch the video shared by IOL News and SABC News below:

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SA mourns Gauteng businessman

People shared their thoughts on the businessman who may have met a terrible end because of a crocodile. Online users were full of questions regarding the incident. Read viewers' comments below:

Businessman's Ford Ranger was found abandoned when he went missing. Image: Lutha Didi

Source: UGC

user6274842605181 was moved by the harrowing discovery:

"Condolences to the family and friends."

Gustavo was stunned and wished the victim's family well:

"May his soul RIP and may God make it easier for his fam."

Lee imagined the man's loved ones in pain:

"My deepest condolences to the family."

user424242 commented on the incident:

"Hai guys, just because you can use a phone and walk on two legs doesn't mean you're not part of the ecosystem."

Jaresh012 was touched by the tragedy:

"This is sad man💔"

Sthembiso felt sorry for the man's family:

"God protect us in every move we take, Lord be with his family during this difficult time, comfort them [condolences to the family]"

JL King was stunned by the removal of the crocodile:

"What kind of police does this job? They are well-trained big up."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A TikTok video showed the moment that a leopard took to the streets, and it was chasing a woman in the street.

South Africans were moved by the reports of a man who died while trying to save his family members' lives during an elephant attack.

A video captured the moment when a man feeding a lion learned a hard lesson after the king of the jungle showed it had its own ideas.

Mzansi shared their reactions to a tourist who broke the rules and stepped outside his vehicle at Kruger National Park to get closer to wildlife.

Source: Briefly News