A Pretoria man found what appears to be a diamond engagement ring in a park and immediately went public, asking for the rightful owner to come forward

Some people raised the possibility that the ring may have been stolen during a robbery in the area

Many praised the man for his honesty and integrity, saying his actions restored their faith in humanity

A man from Pretoria. Images: @dm.debruyne

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria man who spends his free time metal detecting in parks had South Africa talking after sharing photos of a stunning ring he found on 28 April 2026. The man who usually shares his metal detecting finds online, posted three photos of the ring with the message on the Facebook page @Delta Park - Johannesburg:

"Found while metal detecting in the park. Happy to return it to the rightful owner. Please get in touch with proof of ownership."

The ring Danny found is no ordinary piece of jewellery. From the photos he shared, it appears to be an engagement band. The ring has three diamonds across the top with smaller diamonds set into the band itself on either side. He shared a top view, a side view and an angled view of the ring.

Danny didn't reveal exactly where he was when he came across the find, but the post was shared in the Delta Park community group in Johannesburg. He hasn't confirmed whether the stones are genuine diamonds or not, but the design and detail of the ring suggest it carries value, both financially and sentimentally.

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View the Facebook photos here.

Joburg community reacts to Danny's ring find

People were moved by Danny's honesty on the Facebook page:

@EstelleDeBruynCheyne wrote:

"Nothing restores my faith in humanity as honesty does."

@DaleJooste said:

"Definite faith in humanity restored, bravo, sir. Life would be so much easier if more people behaved with ethics and morals like this."

@JulieHall wrote:

"Distinctive patterning. That must be very precious to someone. I wonder if it may have dropped after a house robbery."

@DebbieHooper said:

"Possibly from a stolen stash rather than someone losing it on a park walk. Well done, Danny, I hope it gets back to its owner!"

@CatherineMackinnon added:

"I wonder if that's not the ring that was forced off a couple walking along the top dam at knife point. They were devastated."

@LindaParrish suggested:

"Danny, can you share in the Craighall, Blairgowrie and Victory Park pages?"

@RosNightingale wrote:

"Maybe do a Google search for someone who lost a ring. You'll make someone very happy if you find the owner."

@ChrisvanLatum wrote:

"Good man, Danny!"

Different angle views of a ring. Images: @dm.debruyne

Source: Facebook

More lost items being returned

Briefly News recently reported on a surprise raid at Pollsmoor Prison that turned up items nobody expected to find behind bars.

recently reported on a surprise raid at Pollsmoor Prison that turned up items nobody expected to find behind bars. A taxi driver and police officer were praised after going out of their way to return a full bag of valuables left behind by a passenger.

A young woman took to Facebook to thank a stranger who returned her lost laptop with every single item still inside.

Source: Briefly News