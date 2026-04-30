Sonia Mbele's son appears to be living his best life despite the shocking allegations pressed against him

Over a year after standing trial for assault, Donell gave his followers a glimpse inside his lavish lifestyle and inner circle

Despite the silence from him and his family regarding his case, social media has not forgotten about the troubling allegations

Sonia Mbele’s Son flaunted his lavish lifestyle. Image: donell._.

Source: Instagram

Donell Mbele appears to be moving forward and living his best life, seemingly unbothered by the heavy cloud of controversy hanging over his name.

More than two years after facing shocking assault allegations that landed him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, the son of veteran actress and former Generations actress Sonia Mbele recently took to social media to give followers a rare "life lately" update.

On 29 April 2026, the young man took to his Instagram page to share photos and footage from a vibrant house party, featuring live music and scenic views.

Enjoying some time away from the tabloids, Donell literally let his hair down, enjoying the company of his inner circle at what appeared to be an exclusive private party. The young socialite seemed completely at ease as he soaked in the vibrant atmosphere that highlighted his love for the finer things in life.

Donell Mbele shared glimpses of his lavish lifestyle over a year since his assault case went to court. Images: donell._.

Source: Instagram

Far from the courtroom drama and the intense public scrutiny that dominated the headlines for nearly two years, these latest snippets suggest a man focused on a fresh start.

While he and his family remain quiet about his legal troubles, which came to light after his former partner exposed him on social media, the details are still fresh in the minds of many people online.

See Donell Mbele's pictures below.

Donell Mbele shared footage from a vibrant house party. Image: donell._.

Source: Instagram

Donell Mbele let his hair down and enjoyed himself at a party with his inner circle. Image: donell._.

Source: Instagram

Sonia Mbele's son Donell partied up a storm. Image: donell._.

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi and fans criticised Sonia Mbele's parenting

While Donell was reminiscing on his fun night out, his mother was being criticised on social media.

During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she was still on Generations, she had entrusted her housekeeper, or house manager, to take care of and help raise her children.

Mbele revealed that she needed someone she could trust, and Aunty Jennifer, a Zimbabwean-born housekeeper, was just the person for the job and worked with her for over 10 years.

This, however, according to Nota Baloyi, was a major red flag and allegedly showed that the actress was an "irresponsible mother."

In a viral X (formerly Twitter) post on 29 April 2026, the controversial podcaster called out Mbele, saying she should not entrust someone else, let alone an employee, to raise her children.

"Raise your children because you’re an irresponsible mother. I would never say my maid raised me; she did her job and took instructions from the woman raising me."

His supporters doubled down, suggesting that leaving her children in someone else's hands may have contributed to her son Donell going down a dark path.

In early 2025, the young man stood trial for two counts of sexual assault after being accused of violating two girls he was romantically involved.

Several people in Nota's comment section argued that this was the result of Sonia and Donell's father not being directly involved in their son's upbringing and disciplining.

See Nota Baloyi's post and Sonia Mbele's interview below.

Zakes Bantwini roasts Nota Baloyi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zakes Bantwini's response to Nota Baloyi claiming he put everyone on.

The DJ/ producer called Nota out after he attempted to "rewrite history," claiming he was instrumental in several musicians' careers, Zakes included.

Source: Briefly News