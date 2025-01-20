Sonia Mbele’s Son Donell in Court Over 2 Counts of Rape, SA Wants Justice Served: “Arrest Him”
- Sonia Mbele's son Donell appeared in court facing two counts of rape after his ex-girlfriend Tamia Carvalho accused him of assault on December 14 and 15, 2024
- Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with many calling for justice, highlighting his previous assault allegations involving another ex-girlfriend in 2022
- Despite the public uproar, Sonia Mbele has remained silent on the allegations against her son
Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele is in court for rape allegations. Donell was called out by his ex-girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho, on social media a few days ago.
Donell Mbele is going to face the full wrath of the law after the fresh allegations against him. Mbele made headlines when his ex-girlfriend Tamia shocked Mzansi when she shared her story on social media.
She said Mbele forced himself on her on 14 and 15 December 2024. Fans were surprised to see pictures of Donell in court despite his mother, Sonia's silence on the matter. According to a post shared by @Newzroom405 on X, Donell is facing two counts of rape. Take a look at the pictures below:
Fans want justice served
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many said Donell Mbele should face the full wrath of the law because this is not his first assault case. He was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend Reokeditswe in 2022.
@tonnygerald wrote:
"He’s been a menace for a while 🤦🏾♂️"
@ChrisSentsomedi commented:
"Sonia Mbele's son?"
@GpKhangi said:
"Well, that’s the end of him now …"
@lamiezot3 commented:
"Ziyakhala ke manje."
@NokubongaD said:
"Arrest him. He should face the consequences of his actions."
@Siya59439955790 commented:
"Lil boy is so pretty they'll have fun with him in prison🤣😂"
Sonia Mbele ignores GBV allegations against son
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has turned a blind eye to her son, Donell Mbele's gender-based-violence (GBV) allegations.
Donell's girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho, recently revealed that the actress' son assaulted her in his home in December 2024. The businesswoman's son also made headlines a year ago when his former girlfriend, Reokeditswe Makete, made similar allegations.
