Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha share a close bond, with the latter attending the former's wedding in March

A picture of Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha hanging out with their friends was shared on social media

The picture of the beautiful women caused a stir on social media as netizens gushed, while some questioned modern beauty standards

Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha turned heads when they hung out with their friends.

Source: Getty Images

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, along with actress Nomzamo Mbatha, set timelines on fire after sharing a picture of themselves hanging out with friends. The two share a close bond, as Nomzamo Mbatha was one of the celebrity guests who attended Zozibini Tunzi and her husband Luthando Bolowana’s private wedding in March.

Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha serve looks

South Africans couldn’t get enough of Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha after current affairs and entertainment blog MDN News shared a picture of the duo on Thursday, 24 April, hanging out with their mutual friends. The post was captioned:

“Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha, enjoying a moment with their friends.”

The Shaka iLembe actress had previously shared the same picture on her Instagram page. The picture was one of many which showcased her doing different things. The post was captioned:

“Life is for the living 🌺Friends. Nephews. Self. Projects. Younger me. Tequila. Gym. Photoshoots. Family. Close circle. P.S. Yes, she takes herself on solo dates with a book 🥶🤣”

From left to right, the picture shows Thando Dlomo, Zozibini Tunzi, her sisters Ayakha Tunzi and Yanga Tunzi, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Phathisiwe Goxo.

Netizens react to Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha's picture

Social media users on X couldn’t contain themselves and gushed over the beautiful ladies. A section of netizens also questioned today’s beauty standards.

Here are some of the comments:

@Real_Precious_M gushed:

“South African women are beautiful jealous down, re pila blaen🤎 look at all this melanin popping.”

@Siimpra_ mused:

“Sometimes I wonder if beauty today is being enhanced or erased. When I see our black women hidden behind layers of glam, I don’t question their beauty, I question what we’re being told beauty should look like.”

@KnownAs_Teetee argued:

“You wouldn't say these are South African girls. Makeup and weaves make them look like Americans and all the same, and yabhora daaideng🤦🏽‍♂️. Like uzothi uNomzamo umuphi la ngoba bayafana bonke Labantu.”

@lerumo479 said:

“It's rare to see a picture full of 100000% beautiful women🥹❤️”

@africanmannnn said:

“Just a bunch of beautiful black women 😍”

@Melusi_Mokone asked:

“Do you see any thick woman in the picture? Now ask yourself one question. Anyway, they look absolutely beautiful and definitely the hill I AM willing to die climbing 🔥🔥”

Fans gushed over Zozibini Tunzi and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Source: Getty Images

Zozibini Tunzi celebrates wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Zozibini Tunzi celebrated her one-month wedding anniversary with more pictures.

Miss Universe 2019 shared never-before-seen pictures from her wedding. She thanked her friends and family for gracing the event. Zozi also gave her wedding planner her flowers.

